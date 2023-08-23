It seems to have become a tradition of Geoff Keighley’s shows by now: after what happened at TGA 2022, even during theGamescom 2023 Opening Night Live we witnessed astage invasionwith the subject in question approaching the conductor saying something into the microphone.
Keighley obviously proved to be very upset about what happened, also because it happened practically a few seconds into the show, catching everyone surprisewith the director who soon detached himself by framing away from the situation so as not to give visibility to the strange character.
It was therefore not easy to understand what he was talking about, but according to some reconstructions it seems that the man reported, among other things, that “Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6“, before being taken away by security personnel.
The Bill Clinton saga at the Geoff Keighley shows
It would seem to be a sort of reference to the other historic stage invasion, that of Matan Evencarried out during the awarding of Elden Ring as Game of the Year at the TGA 2022. Also in this case, in fact, the boy had said some confused words concerning Bill Clinton.
The saga of Bill Clinton at Geoff Keighley’s shows therefore seems to go on, hoping that security will prove more effective for the next appointments, also because the host does not seem to have taken it very well.
“It’s so unfortunate,” Keighley said as the strange figure unfolded on stage. “This is a special night for many developers, and it’s sad to see someone behaving like this,” she added.
“It’s really sad for me to see something like this happening on an evening where we should celebrate games and their community, and how much they mean to all of us”, all of course also in order not to leave any silence or free space for the bizarre character, while was being taken off stage.
