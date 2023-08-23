It seems to have become a tradition of Geoff Keighley’s shows by now: after what happened at TGA 2022, even during theGamescom 2023 Opening Night Live we witnessed astage invasionwith the subject in question approaching the conductor saying something into the microphone.

Keighley obviously proved to be very upset about what happened, also because it happened practically a few seconds into the show, catching everyone surprisewith the director who soon detached himself by framing away from the situation so as not to give visibility to the strange character.

It was therefore not easy to understand what he was talking about, but according to some reconstructions it seems that the man reported, among other things, that “Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6“, before being taken away by security personnel.