Geoff Keighleya videogame journalist and organizer of events dedicated to the video game industry, said the public should expect surprises for the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2022which is the pre-fair show where you expect to see new material on upcoming games and have some announcements.

Geoff Keighley reworked by an AI

The Opening Night Live 2022 will take place on August 25 and will feature more than thirty games, as previously announced. This year, for the first time, Keighley will share the stage with a German colleague, Natascha Becker from GameStar.

Keighley talked about surprises during a session on Twitter Spaces. According to him, players can expect a good number of new games during the presentation.

There will also be many guests ready to present their titles. Finally, some games that were not ready to be presented at the Summer Game Fest will be ready for theOpening Night Live.

Keighley: “We have some good stuff. We haven’t announced the company line-up yet, but I think we have some nice surprises and things people don’t expect to see … there are a lot of games. We will have two hours of content to show you, including gameplay clips, trailers and announcements.“

Keighley then specified that much of what will be shown will be released in 2023 and beyond, because 2022 is a fairly light year in terms of launches, as evidenced by the numerous postponements of the past months, the last of which announced today.

For now, the only games confirmed for Opening Night Live are Sega’s Sonic Frontiers and Goat Simulator 3.