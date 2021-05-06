As has been the custom during the last two years as a result of the pandemic, all massive face-to-face video game events have had to be modified in order to function digitally. Within this scheme, it has been confirmed that the next Gamescom 2021 will have a completely digital event, which is expected to be much more successful than its 2020 version.

As it counts and details COGconnected, the realization of one of the most important video game events in the world, will be done virtually and will have new forms of interaction between attendees and the event, to make it much more interactive. In addition, they hope to exceed the success they had last year, where Gamescom 2020 had more than 100 million views, with more than 50 million unique users in 180 countries.

Felix Falk, Managing Director of games of the German Association of the Industry of the Games, has commented on the next digital event (translated): “We as a gaming industry also want to use Gamescom to demonstrate that bold developments and innovations are the best way to deal with crises. The Gamescom team has been working hard for months at Gamescom 2021, especially on the digital elements. “

For this year, the event is expected to have new forms of interaction between attendees and the event, such as the Gamescom Epix. This feature will be a search on social networks, intended to entertain the community while the Gamescom itself prepares. In addition, the content center Gamescom Now, it will be completely redesigned and will integrate additional functions along with a new look. As if that weren’t enough, the online B2B platform Gameszom Biz will launch next year, since it requires a hybrid format (face-to-face and online) to be able to enjoy it to the fullest.

In this way and with all the novelties on display, the next Gamescom 2021 will take place between August 25 and 27. The night of August 25 will begin with an Opening Night Live, to continue with the main days that will be Thursday 26 and Friday 27.

