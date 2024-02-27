GameScent is a revolutionary electronic device that reproduces odors present within the games which we are using thanks to a system based on artificial intelligence, and apparently it is already available on Amazon.
Watching the video feels like April Fools' Day (and the old trailer for Assassin's Creed for Kinect immediately comes to mind), but we are still in February and the first reviews seem to confirm that the device does exactly what it promisesincreasing the level of involvement of any experience.
How does it work?
Defined with very little modesty as “the biggest revolution in gaming in decades”, GameScent employs as mentioned a system based on artificial intelligence to “read” the situation on the screen, then uses a mixture of aromas to produce the most suitable smell for the context.
There are six fragrances that the device can recreate: the smell of gunpowder during firefights, that of fire and burning in explosions, the hot asphalt and fumes of driving competitions, the clean air of a calm day, a storm and the feeling of being in a forest.
The substances used by GameScent are contained in cartridges “easy to refill”, we imagine through a refill system on sale from the same company.
