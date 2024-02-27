GameScent is a revolutionary electronic device that reproduces odors present within the games which we are using thanks to a system based on artificial intelligence, and apparently it is already available on Amazon.

Watching the video feels like April Fools' Day (and the old trailer for Assassin's Creed for Kinect immediately comes to mind), but we are still in February and the first reviews seem to confirm that the device does exactly what it promisesincreasing the level of involvement of any experience.