The new generation has come with a new problem, lack of space. But it seems that games would take up less space on Xbox Series X | S thanks to a new technology from Microsoft. And it is that as the resolution increases in the games, these become larger, not in the sense of having more to explore but in the sense of more to download. Microsoft’s new in-process technology could reverse that trend for Xbox Series X | S.

You may not have heard of Microsoft Game Stack before, but it could have a big impact on the way Xbox next-gen games work. James Gwertzman, general manager of a relatively new Microsoft division, recently spoke to a roundtable of journalists about what his team is working on for the next generation, and according to him, games would take up less space on Xbox Series X | S in a Next future.

Games would take up less space on Xbox Series X | S

Something that is definitely a problem is that the storage space on our Xbox is not enough. It’s the price of having an SSD that loads games wonderfully fast and allows for things like Quick Resume. Therefore, hearing that games would take up less space on Xbox Series X | S thanks to a new Microsoft technology is something that fans will undoubtedly appreciate, even more for those who will come in the future.

Microsoft will allow through technology that games would occupy less space on Xbox Series X. And it is that one of the studies within Microsoft has been experimenting with the use of machine learning models that would achieve this feat. And best of all, although the download would be much smaller, there would be no appreciable difference in the quality of the game. We will still have to wait to see if this finally reaches consoles or not.