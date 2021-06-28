For

After the 1916 Berlin Olympics were not held due to the First World War, although they counted as the sixth edition, the choice of Antwerp as the venue for the 1920s was related to the occupation that the Belgians had suffered by the Germans during the war; Although more than a help, it was a burden on Belgium, which had been devastated after the four years that the war had lasted.

The poor organization was clear from the problems that occurred with the accommodation, with the tracks, since their rapid construction and rainy weather caused them to fill with potholes and holes shortly before the inauguration and with the scarce attendance, we must take into note that the Belgians could not spend the little money they had to buy tickets to attend the Games.

None of this influenced Oscar Swahn, who at the age of 72 won the silver medal for stag shooting teams in motion, nor the swimmer Ethelda Bleibtrey who prevailed in the three swimming events in which she participated.

Germany, Austria, Hungary, Turkey, Bulgaria, Poland and the Soviet Union did not attend, having been the aggressors in the war, but instead Argentina, Brazil, Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia, New Zealand and Finland participated for the first time.

Other novelties were that, on the one hand, only the National Olympic Committees had the capacity to register participants; On the other hand, the Olympic anthem was interpreted, although it was not official until 1958, and, finally, the Olympic Flag was raised, created in 1913 by the Baron de Coubertin, in which five interlaced rings of different colors appear, on a background White. Each ring represents a continent: the blue one, Europe; the red one, to America; the black, to Africa; yellow, to Asia, and green, to Oceania.



First raising of the Olympic Flag The Olympic Flag was hoisted for the first time, created in 1913 by the Baron de Coubertin, in which five rings of different interlaced colors appear on a white background. Each ring represents a continent: the blue one, Europe; the red one, to America; the black, to Africa; yellow, to Asia, and green, to Oceania.

Mariano Arrate, flag bearer of Spain Spain attended the Games for the first time officially, and the flag bearer in the opening parade was the footballer Mariano Arrate.

Paavo Nurmi, the flying Finn He got 4 Olympic medals in Antwerp. Three golds (10,000, 8,000 cross country and 8,000 cross country teams) and one silver (5,000). Nurmi stood out for his great resistance and regularity. At a time when lap times were not recorded, this athlete, who also stood out for his long stride, tried to keep pace with each set. For this reason, he always carried a watch in his left hand with which he controlled the times he was doing.

Nedo Nadi, the best shooter in history He won gold in foil and individual saber and his team, the Italian, managed to win gold in the three team competitions: foil, saber and epee. Until Mark Spitz broke all records in 1972, Nedo Nadi was the athlete with the most golds in the same Olympic edition.

Oscar Swahn, once again the oldest medalist At the age of 72, he won the silver medal for moving deer shooting teams, achieving, for the second time, being the oldest athlete to win a medal at the Olympic Games.







Ethelda Bleibtrey, record woman He won all the events of the Games (100, 300 and 4×100, all in freestyle) in addition to setting world records in each of the tests.

Spain, silver in Polo The Spanish team brushed gold with the high-born nobles participating in polo, who lost the final to Great Britain 13-11. In the team there were two representatives of the House of Alba: Jacobo Fitz-James Stuart and his brother Hernando.







The ‘Spanish Fury’ is born After eliminating Sweden in the semifinals, that match is remembered because the legend of Spanish fury arose there, with the supposed phrase of Belauste “Sabino, to me the squad that overwhelmed them.” Spain got the silver medal.

Good intentions. The Belgian Victor Boin read for the first time the Olympic oath of athletes, to avoid racist conflicts such as Thorpe’s in 1912, which read: “We swear that we will take part in the Olympic Games in a spirit of chivalry, for the honor of our country. and for the glory of sport. ” These words are read every four years by an athlete from the organizing country and have varied throughout the different editions.

Spain's first official participation in the Olympic Games was in Antwerp 20, where 67 athletes competed and won two silver medals: one in polo, after losing to England 13-11, and another in football, after eliminating Sweden in the semifinals , a game remembered because the legend of Spanish fury arose there, with the supposed phrase of Belauste "Sabino, to me the squad that ran over them."

Stars

Ethelda Bleibtrey Ethelda Bleibtrey The queen of Antwerp achieved gold and the world record in the three women’s swimming events held in those games, the 100-meter freestyle, the 300-freestyle and the 4×100-meter freestyle relays. Two years earlier he had managed to overcome polio using swimming as therapy.

Turkey Nurmi Turkey Nurmi The ‘flying Finn’ was not only the king of the Antwerp games with three gold medals (10,000, individual and team cross country) and a silver in 5,000, he also swept Paris four years later with five golds that could having been six would not have prevented him from participating in the 10,000, and in Amsterdam 1928 where he won one gold and two silver.

