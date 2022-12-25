Like at the end of every year, Digital Foundry has summed up and chosen which ones are in his opinion i games with the best graphics of 2022. Tech enthusiasts have crowned Horizon Forbidden Westthe exclusive PS5 and PS4 made by Guerrilla Games.

In the lengthy video below, Digital Foundry’s John Linneman and Alex Battaglia talk about the most graphically impressive games of the past year. The list includes Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the recent Need for Speed ​​Unbound, Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, A Plague Tale: Requiem and also Fortnite after the switch to Unreal Engine 5 and the implementation of Lumen, Nanite and other technologies of the ‘Unreal Engine 5.1. Two other PlayStation titles stand out in the list, namely Gran Turismo 7 and The Last of Us Part 1.

On the lowest step of the podium we find Portal with RTX, the new version created by Nvidia and which practically redoes the look of the game thanks above all to the massive use of Ray Tracing. For Digital Foundry, the survival horror The Callisto Protocol is in second place, despite the optimization problems seen at launch.

The winner, as already mentioned at the beginning, is Horizon Forbidden West which has conquered the tech enthusiasts thanks to its vibrant game world and the impeccable realization of the dangerous machines that populate it. It is the second year in a row that a PlayStation game has been crowned by Digital Foundry, in fact in 2021 it was the turn of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Interestingly, most of the games mentioned by Digital Foundry are cross-gena sign that the current generation of consoles has yet to mesh properly.