Although the number of LGBTQAI+ players is significant in the total, There are very few games that include LGBTQAI+ themes . On Steam, for example, we're talking about 2.5%, but it drops to 1.7% if we eliminate adult-only games. However, it should be considered that the search is based on tags, so it is possible that some games present LGBTQAI+ themes but do not explicitly indicate it with the tags.

A Nielson report from three years ago stated that 10% of gamers identified as part of the LGBTQAI+ community. Now the percentage has risen to 17%, with a 70% increase . Additionally, the majority of LGBTQAI+ gamers are under the age of 35, likely as there is greater acceptance in this age group.

It's now online first GLAAD Gaming Report the world leader in defense LGBTQAI+ representation . This report reveals that nearly one in five gamers are part of the LGBTQAI+ community, but LGBTQAI+ stories and characters represent less than 2% of all games.

The value of representation

This data is relevant when it is associated with other information in the report. In fact, it is stated that 72% of LGBTQAI+ players believe that seeing characters that represent their sexual identity or orientation in an appropriate way it helps make them feel better. 68% of LGBTQAI+ gamers would like more quality LGBTQAI+ stories.

Additionally, 66% of LGBTQAI+ gamers say that games allow them to express themselves in a way that is not possible in reality. 36% of LGBTQAI+ gamers say video games have helped them understand their sexuality and 51% say video games have helped them express their sexual identity. 11% of LGBTQAI+ users say games help them escape difficult situations in the real world.

Unfortunately Video games are not safe places in all cases. 52% of LGBTQAI+ gamers have experienced online harassment, compared to 38% of non-LGBTQAI+ users. 42% completely avoid playing online out of fear and 27% stopped after experiencing harassment.

“We believe that LGBTQ inclusion is beneficial to both the gaming industry and the community,” said Blair Durkee, associate director of gaming at GLAAD. “As this report demonstrates, the presence of LGBTQ characters or storylines does not significantly dissuade non-LGBTQ people from purchasing or playing games, but makes a huge difference for LGBTQ gamers“.

“Despite the significant progress we have seen, the gaming world remains sadly behind compared to other forms of entertainment when it comes to representation.”

GLAAD's report was conducted in collaboration with Nielson, based on 1,452 self-reported PC/console gamers in the United States.