Following the leak by the famous user BillBill-kun, Microsoft has recently released the official list of free games that will be available to subscribers to the Games with Gold service for the period of January 2022, which sees the arrival of many indie titles. The list had already been anticipated a few days ago, with now official confirmation from Microsoft.

The first of these titles is Aground, a 2D side-scrolling RPG that hides more than you imagine, through a very deep storyline that combines mining, resource research, adventure and a pinch of magic. Continuing with the story it will be possible to unlock new technology, meet particular characters and even breed dragons.

The second title is NeuroVoider, a dual-stick RPG shooter, characterized by a cyber-futuristic setting, where killing opponents will allow you to power up your character, to try to put an end to these endless fights. It will also be possible to play with friends, for up to 4 players at the same time.

As for the Xbox 360 titles, which will be playable on subsequent consoles thanks to backward compatibility, the first title is Radiant Silvergun, a vertical scrolling shooter developed by Treasure in 1998. We will play the role of some pilots, whose mission is to defeat a strange alien who has awakened after many years.

Fourth and last title available, again according to the leak, is Space Invaders Infinity Gene, a title initially released for iOS in 2009, as part of the Space Invaders. The title takes elements of the famous franchise, including the possibility of being able to evolve the spaceships, to give life to a complex and unique game.

The complete list of free games on the Games with Gold service for January 2022, including dates, is therefore as follows: