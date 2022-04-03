Microsoft has made available the four video games for the Xbox that will be available for download at no additional cost in April for all Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. From 1st to 30th April it is possible to download Another Sight on Xbox One and Xbox Series: this is a fantasy adventure with a steampunk aesthetic set in London in 1899, horizontal scrolling and with a good dose of puzzles to solve. Hue available for Xbox One and Series from April 16 to May 15, it is a side-scrolling platform game in which you have to search for fragments of color to eliminate gray. Outpost Kaloki X arrives from April 1st to 15th and is compatible with Xbox 360, One and Series: it’s a 2005 game in which you have to manage a space station and please visiting aliens in 11 different scenarios. From 16 to 30 April it will be possible to download MX Vs ATV Alive (Xbox 360, One and Series), off-road racing game with motocross and quad, originally released in 2011.