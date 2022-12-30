Microsoft announced i free titles that will be part of the Xbox Live service, Games With Gold from next month. Let’s find out together what does next year have in store for us! Are you ready to start the month of january at best?

The first title to be releaseda will be available for free throughout the month and certainly the puzzle lovers they will love it. Iris Fall it’s a puzzle game with exploration elements. We will play as the young Iris while chasing a black cat in a dream labyrinth.

While exploring, Iris will find that she has a strong connection to this amazing world. The many mechanics and monochromatic style they will be one beautiful gem for lovers of the genre. Everything will be accompanied by a noteworthy soundtrack.

Afterwards, from the middle of the month, we will be able to dedicate our time to Autonauts. In this title we will be able to build and shape uninhabited planets to our liking. The game will start as a simple survival in which we shall collect branches and stonesto then get to have aarmy of worker robots.

Below you will find the game list who will join Games With Gold in October:

Iris Fall – Available from January 1st to 31st.

– Available from January 1st to 31st. Autonauts – Available from January 16th to February 15th.

In case you forgot to do it, you can renew your subscription Xbox Live Gold to this link and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to this link; if instead you are interested in a more “inclusive” offer, you can opt for Xbox All Accessthe all-inclusive program of GameStop dedicated to products Xboxes. Let us know which of these titles you can’t wait to play on ours Facebook group.

Source