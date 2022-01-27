THE Games with Gold they are like every month to update themselves, and also to February 2022 we will see some good ones regarding the free games that are provided to subscribers.

It speaks specifically of all those who have an active registration, or will activate it to obtain the qualifications in question, al Live Gold from Xbox, which allows you to play online on consoles and redeem some games for free. The same is also true for all those who have chosen Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a much more complete subscription of the company which – among other things – also includes the Gold.

Without getting lost in chatter, let’s see the 4 free games that make up the Games with Gold lineup in February 2022, and which can be redeemed within the specified time windows.

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse | 1 February – 28 February |

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield | February 16 – March 15 |

Hydrophobia | 1 February – 15 February |

Band of Bugs | February 16 – February 28 |

