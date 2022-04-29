Microsoft announced the Games with Gold from May 2022with the usual free games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, or Yoku’s Island Express, The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk, Hydro Thunder Hurricane and Viva Piñata Party Animals.

So let’s see the list and the dates on which the four games will be made available during May 2022:

As usual, the first two are Xbox One games and the other two are Xbox 360 titles, however all playable on Xbox Series X | S through backward compatibility, available to both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Xbox Game Pass Ultimatewhich also integrates the aforementioned service internally.

Yoku’s Island Express mixes platform and puzzle elements with the typical structure of the pinball, staging the story of the postman Yoku struggling with various deliveries to make on the fascinating island of Mokumana. The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk is a ‘adventure composed of puzzles, exploration and dialogues that stages the story of Robert, Laura and Peck struggling with the last monk of the wind.

Hydro Thunder Hurricane is an aquatic racing game that puts us at the helm of mighty racing motorboats within intricate tracks, a title that had already been proposed in recent years among the Games with Gold, while Viva Piñata Party Animals is a sort of from party game composed of over 40 different events, all focused on the particular creatures halfway between animals and piñatas created by Rare.