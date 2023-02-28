Microsoft announced i Games with Gold Of March 2023i.e. the new selection of free games reserved for subscribers to Xbox LIVE Gold. In this case it is about:

Truberbrook (available March 1-31)

Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection (available March 1-31)

Lamentum (available from March 16 to April 15)

Truberbrook is an adventure set in an alternate world in the late 60s, in which we play the role of the young American scientist Hans Tannhauser. During a holiday in Germany, the protagonist finds himself involved in a matter on which the fate of the world could depend.

The Complete Collection of Sudden Strike 4 instead catapults us to the battlefields of the Second World War, as part of a strategic experience which in this edition includes not only the basic campaign but also five DLCs which further enrich the package.

LamentumFinally, it is a pixel art survival horror set in nineteenth century New England, which will see us control a young aristocrat determined to unravel the mysteries hidden inside the creepy Grau Hill mansion.