Microsoft has revealed which games are included with the Xbox Gold subscription. THE June 2023 Game With Gold they are Adios and The Vale: Shadow of the Crown. We remind you that the benefits of Xbox Live Gold are included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Adios, which will be available throughout June 2023, tells the story of a Kansas pig farmer who no longer wants to help the mafia get rid of dead bodies on his farm. A friend of yours, a professional killer, tries to convince you to change your mind while doing some chores in the course of a day. It is a fully voiced narrative game reflecting on morality and spirituality.

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, available from June 16 to July 15, is a deep story-driven action-adventure that uses the full potential of 3D audio and controller haptic feedback “to deliver visceral gameplay that shatters the barrier between player and character”. As an audio-based game, The Vale aims to breathe new life into medieval combat and offer a truly new experience for both visually impaired and sighted players.

Games with Gold June 2023 games

We also remind you that the Xbox Game Pass games for early June 2023 have been confirmed.