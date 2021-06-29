Microsoft has unveiled the free games of the Games with Gold of July 2021 for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. During this month, all Gold members and all Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play four new free games: Planet Alpha, Rock of Ages 3 Make & Break, Conker Live & Reloaded, Midway Arcade Origins.
Specifically, we will be able to get the Games with Gold games of July 2021 in the following at your place:
- Planet Alpha: from 1st to 31st July
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break: from July 16th to August 15th
- Conker: Live & Reloaded: from July 1st to July 15th
- Midway Arcade Origins: July 16 to 31
Planet Alpha is a puzzle and platform game set on an alien planet. We will have to avoid enemies and find an escape from a beautiful yet deadly planet. Rock of Ages 3, on the other hand, is a tower defense-style arcade game that allows you to create your own levels and share them. Conker Live & Reloaded is a 2005 video game released on the original Xbox. Finally, Midway Arcade Origins is a collection of arcade games that includes 30 timeless classics such as Defender, Gauntlet and Rampart.
All Games with Gold games can be played in backward compatibility on Xbox Series X | S. Still on the Xbox theme, here is the third batch of June 2021 and the first July games of the Xbox Game Pass.
