The free games included in Xbox Live Goldalso available to users subscribed to Xbox Game Passhave been made official by Microsoftand they will be Colt Canyonavailable from December 1 to 31, and Bladed Furyavailable from December 16, 2022 to January 15, 2023.

Volt Canyon is a roguelike developed by Retrifica small German software house, whose main objective in the production of its video games is to place entertainment as the fulcrum of its productions, penalizing if necessary the plot and other technical characteristics typical of the video game market. Bladed Fury is a 2D platformer that puts the player in the role of Ji, young daughter of a Chinese ruler, who is struck by a curse that forces her to kill her father. accused of murder, Ji he has to escape, detaching himself from his sister, who is soon arrested. To come back to save her, the protagonist must team up with unusual creatures who will be willing to give him their extraordinary powers to help her face her enemies.

Microsoft confirms itself increasingly inclined to expand the offer of its services, adding more and more titles to the already extensive catalog of Xbox Game Passwhose owners can also access the titles added to Xbox Live Gold on a monthly basis