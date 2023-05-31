The month of June is already on our heels, which is why some companies are announcing the free products that will be given to subscribers of their services whose purpose is to be able to play online. Who has already started to reveal details is Microsoftwith the Games With Gold that they will give to the users during the next 30 days.

This time there are two games that can be played both in Xbox One like in Xbox X/S-series. The first one will be available on June 1st and it is neither more nor less than Goodbye. The second arrives from June 16, being The Vale: Shadow of the Crownwhich is committed to being an experience in which audio predominates.

Here is a description of each one:

Bye: An election can change everything. You are a pig farmer in Kansas who has finally grown tired of your role helping the mob dispose of bodies on your farm. Your hitman friend tries to talk you into changing your mind while the two of you run errands for the day. He knows what it means to say no. This is a thoughtful meditation game that reflects on morality and spirituality with compelling writing and phenomenal voice acting. Will this be goodbye? The Vale: Shadow of the Crown: You can close your eyes and listen. This is one of the most unique adventures you will experience that harnesses sound and haptic controller feedback into an audio driven adventure. Break down the barriers between you as a player and your character as you feel the breath of your enemy, hear the crunch of footsteps or the sound of weapons. The combat is intense and very different from other fantasy fighting games.

Remember that to obtain them it is necessary to pay the subscription to Xbox Live Gold.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: The truth is that the games really no longer meet the standards necessary to be considered something worth paying for in terms of subscription. Better to subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate.