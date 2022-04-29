Microsoft presented, a few minutes ago, the Games with Gold line-up for the month of May 2022. These are four titles available to all for all subscribers to the Xbox Live Gold service. Let’s see specifically which games it is.

Yoku’s Island Expressavailable throughout the month of May;

The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk, available from May 16 to June 15;

Hydro Thunder Hurricane, available from 1st to 15th May;

Viva Piñata Party Animals, available from 16 to 31 May.

We begin our journey inside the Games with Gold for the month of May 2022 with Yoku’s Island Express (here you can find our review). It is a metroidvania that features some pinball simulator elements. It’s surely, a title capable of guaranteeing you several hours of play and fun.

We continue with The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk. This is an old-fashioned graphic adventure starring Robert, a resident of the kingdom of Aposia. If you like this genre of video games, this title is definitely for you and will allow you to have fun with the sequel to the famous point and click The Inner World.

Hydro Thunder Hurricane, on the other hand, will allow you to take part in water races aboard fantastic boats. The classic game to have fun and relax in the company of friends. It is a classic arcade game capable of evoking emotions long gone in time.

We close our trip with Viva Piñata Party Animals. As the title suggests, we are faced with a real party game. In this game, in fact, you will find different mini-games and different activities to perform that will guarantee you a good longevity and a good dose of fun.

In short, there is something for all tastes. Thanks to Microsoft, spending the month of May, the last that separates us from the dreamed and awaited summer, will be much easier and, we assure you, more fun.