On the eve of the Milan Games Week & Cartoomics, scheduled for 24 to 26 November, Lenovo welcomed the most recent projects created together with some of the main experts in accessible gaming and eSports to its Space in the heart of the Lombardy capital, confirming its vision of an inclusive, connected and safe digital society. According to the most recent data, in Italy more than 79% of people with disabilities declare that they do not carry out significant social participation activities and say they are little or not at all satisfied with the quality of their free time. Added to this is a substantial digital accessibility gap: only 59% of people with disabilities with mild or moderate limitations have access to the Internet and the percentage decreases to 36% for people with severe limitations.

In this scenario, “Videogames and eSports accessible for all” was born, an initiative for the study and experimentation of assistive technologies for video gaming, created by the ASPHI Onlus Foundation and the FightTheStroke Foundation, with the support of the Lenovo Foundation and the Mazzola Foundation, which involved people with different disabilities, families, associations and rehabilitation workers, in the discovery of assistive tools that allow children, teenagers and adults to play and participate. The initiative took place in five stages throughout the country and involved over 50 people with disabilities, the majority of whom were children between 6 and 13 years of age, with encouraging results for learning, well-being and participation.

The event will then be enriched by an appointment – again in the Lenovo Space – scheduled for Saturday 25th from 2.30 pm, where the two foundations will invite people with disabilities, the world of school and research to discover projects and technological solutions that allow people with disabilities to play video games on PC.

Videogames and eSports are moments of entertainment but with a strong motivation also linked to the aggregation factor and belonging to a community. This is why they are particularly important experiences for inclusiveness, for young people and beyond. The inclusive platform of the Lega Scholastica Esports (LSE) initiative moves in this direction, the first eSports championship aimed at high schools, created with the support of Lenovo and the use of the Legion ecosystem to develop new skills, and for all students who want to gain self-confidence and become part of a community, fighting school dropout. The second edition of LSE, which has just ended, involved over 950 students and 43 schools across the country.

As Manuela Lavezzari, Education Marketing Director and DE&I Board Member, EMEA, explains, Lenovo “we are among the first companies in the sector to have established a Product Diversity Office, whose mission is to ensure that Lenovo products work for everyone, regardless of their physical characteristics or skills. The projects we have described in Spazio Lenovo arise in particular from gaming, an area in which we are very active, because we are convinced that it can contribute not only to improving people’s lives, making them have fun, but also to developing the so-called soft skills.” Lenovo will be present at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics with the latest Legion and LOQ news and a series of exclusive activities for members of the Legion Community.