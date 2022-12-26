In 2023 several games will celebrate their birthdays, and among them are those that celebrate their 20th anniversary. Two decades ago many gamers were in awe of what they played on the PS2, GameCube and Xbox.

Sony and Nintendo had been competing for some time to win the hearts of video game fans. And when they were most at odds with each other, Microsoft entered the scene with Xbox. The competition between the three continues to this day.

The Game Boy Advance, for its part, was a laptop in which many saw the SNES reflected due to its graphic quality. Its library of titles stood out greatly, and although it was not as successful as the original Game Boy, it was very popular.

The PC, for its part, also stood out for its games. It is not for nothing that this platform has always been a beacon in terms of innovation and it was precisely on this that the series of call of duty.

Fountain: MobyGames.

Nintendo tried to innovate with The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker but not everyone was convinced by the game’s graphic style. To play with the Link that many knew, it was necessary to enjoy Soulcalibur IIwhere each console had a representative.

Many of the games that turn 20 have returned as remasters, remakes or adaptations. But others forgot even their very creators.

What are the games that turn 20 in 2023?

As in other specials that we have shared with you, the following is the list of the games we are talking about and that in 2023 will celebrate their first 20 years. Obviously, many more titles came out in 2003.

But we think that the ones that you will see below are the most representative. It should be noted that the publication dates correspond to the American versions. In this case it is more practical to handle it in such a way.

Dead or Alive Xtreme Beach Volleyball

Departure: January 22, 2003

Consoles: Xbox

Fountain: Capcom.

devil may cry 2

Departure: January 25, 2023

Consoles: PS2

Xenosaga Episode I: Der Wille zur Macht

Departure: February 25, 2003

Consoles: PS2

Fountain: Nintendo.

Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire

Departure: March 19, 2003

Consoles: Game Boy Advance

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Departure: March 24, 2003

Consoles: GameCube

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Soulcalibur II

Departure: August 27, 2003

Consoles: GameCube, PS2, Xbox

The Simpsons: Hit & Run

Departure: September 16, 2003

Consoles: GameCube, PS2, Xbox

Fountain: Capcom.

Viewtiful Joe

Departure: October 7, 2003

Consoles: GameCube

call of duty

Departure: October 29, 2003

Consoles: PC

Fountain: Nintendo.

Mario Kart: Double Dash

Departure: November 17, 2003

Consoles: GameCube

In addition to recalling other times, we have more information on video games at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.