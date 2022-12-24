In the course of 2023, many games will celebrate their 10th anniversary, and in view of that, it is worth remembering what happened a decade ago in this electronic interactive entertainment industry.

If something characterized 2013, it was because it was a year of transition. The PS3 and Xbox 360 received great games but as expected they had to make way for their successors, the PS4 and Xbox One, respectively.

The PS4 came out on November 15, 2013 and the Xbox One on the 22nd of the same month and year mentioned above. This is why some games that came out in its predecessors ended up coming to these very shortly after.

As for the Wii U, it didn’t have a good time; its successor, the Nintendo Switch, would take four more years to appear. So Nintendo did what they could and gave a lot of support to Wii U and N3DS with good titles.

Among the games that will be 10 years old in 2023 is pokemon x and y, the first game in the main series to make the leap to 3D graphics. Nothing would ever be the same for pocket monsters.

2013 was also the year that Diablo III It came to consoles and was released in 2012 on PC. And we also saw the exit of Grand Theft Auto Vwhose popularity has kept him at the top for a long, long time.

What are the games that turn 10 in 2023?

The following is a list of the games that will be 10 years old in 2023. They are not all that came out in 2013 but we consider them to be some of the most important.

Especially since they came out at the ‘crossroads’ that represented the next generation of consoles. Some reached other platforms but others have never had subsequent adaptations. There is no shortage of players who dream that it will happen one day.

Grand Theft Auto V

Departure: September 17, 2013

Consoles: PS3, Xbox 360

pokemon x and y

Departure: October 12, 2013

Consoles: N3DS

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Departure: February 19, 2013

Consoles: PS3, Xbox 360

tomb Raider

Departure: March 5, 2013

Consoles: PS3, Xbox 360, PC

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon

Departure: March 20, 2013

Consoles: N3DS

BioShock Infinite

Departure: March 26, 2013

Consoles: PS3, Xbox 360, PC

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Departure: April 16, 2013

Consoles: PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U

The Last of Us

Departure: June 14, 2013

Consoles: PS3

Project X Zone

Departure: October 11, 2012

Consoles: N3DS

Diablo III

Departure: September 3, 2013

Consoles: PS3, Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Departure: October 29, 2013

Consoles: PS3, Xbox 360

In addition to remembering the past, we have more information on video games in EarthGamer.