Games | This is the long-awaited sequel to Alan Wake – “Finland’s biggest entertainment product”, claim the creators

According to Pelitalo Remedy, Alan Wake II, which will be released in the fall, will become Finland’s biggest entertainment product.

9.6. 21:30

Angle of view descends perpendicularly from the sky. Two cars have stopped at the edge of the golden-yellow and rust-orange shimmering forest. Saga Anderson, an FBI agent who has arrived in a nearby small town to investigate a strange murder, emerges from the other.

A page of manuscript has been found inside the dead person.

Saga breaks away from his co-worker into a blackened raven.

Soon reality gradually morphs into something strange and terrifying. The dreamy tree landscape momentarily takes on the tones of a big city, and the swollen face of a corpse flashes on the screen.

A woman is being attacked. He dodges and fires, but pointing his flashlight at rough-looking, humanoid attackers seems equally effective.

After surviving, Saga finds himself on the shore of a lake. A haggard, shivering man wearing a little jacket is lying in the sand. When asked, he mentions his name:

Alan Wake.

Alan Wake?

Saga is amazed. You’ve been missing for 13 years!

The lights light up.

Espoo-based game studio Remedy has revealed for the first time what was expected Alan Wake II looks played.

“This is Remedy’s biggest and most ambitious game, the biggest Finnish entertainment product ever,” says Alan Wake II creative director and screenwriter Sami Järvi.

What is the limit required for a life’s work, thinks creative director Sami Järvi from Remedy. Alan Wake has traveled with him in one way or another for 18 years.

There is no mention of the budget, but the game, which has been worked on for years, is a continuation of the action adventure released in 2010 and remastered two years ago Alan Wake.

Now the Genre type changes more violently; survival horror. Perhaps the genre describes the production as well, because it’s a game that, like its main character, has hovered in the borderlands of obscurity for 13 years.

“Things don’t always click into place, even if you do it with your heart. These are huge productions that consist of many things,” says Järvi.

Remedy made several prototypes of the sequel over the years before the project took off. Now Remedy owns the publishing rights, and the new part is financed by the American gaming giant, Fortnite– known for the online game Epic Games.

Nowadays, there are enough sequels, remakes and reboots, but Sami Järvi is not worried. He feels that he is at his most creative in the framework of the sequel – just like 20 years ago Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne with.

“Sequels are often approached from an artistic point of view with force, but as a screenwriter I think differently. When the tunes are familiar, I feel that it’s wonderful to be able to deepen everything”, says Järvi.

According to Järvi, the bar for story-driven single-player games has risen considerably in recent years. He believes that Remedy’s large, cinematic entity will live up to expectations.

Molly Maloney, who works as a principal narrative designer, easily moved to Finland because she had always liked Remedy’s games. For him, the biggest difference to America is that everything works in Finland.

His creativity about a writer struggling with Alan Wake the importance in game history is related to how it incorporated a multi-factorial story into the action. The most fascinating was the focus on mental health.

Since then, the topic has surfaced in several games, and according to Järve, we are now going deeper into psychology with the help of experience.

Alan Wake II principal narrative designer Molly Maloney sees the balance of storytelling as important.

It should not be too much or too little.

“The story should feel like a reward for the rest of the progress,” says Maloney.

“I want that Alan Wake II leaves part of the story and its meanings open to interpretation and thus fascinates for a long time.”

Actress Melanie Liburd plays the second main character of Alan Wake II, FBI agent Saga Anderson. In scenes, you can freely move between characters after progressing to a certain point in the game.

Alan Wake II unlike its predecessor, offers two game characters. When the game progresses to a certain point, scenes from Saga Anderson and Alan Wake are switched freely.

Part of the game also takes place in the mental state inside the head, where the plot is pieced together.

“Furthermore, the difference from the previous one is in the way the struggle is loaded. The battles are more moderate and in them you feel like you are surviving instead of defeating the waves of enemies in the previous part,” says Maloney.

Actor Ilkka Villi has been waiting patiently to get back to his “favorite character”.

“It’s been really fun during the shooting days. Remedy has wishes for the character, but I get to put myself in a lot of trouble. I have also received great feedback from the public in the past years,” says Villi.

The industry has progressed enormously in 13 years, but it hasn’t changed Villi’s way of approaching and building a character.

“Perhaps what is most known now is that everything I do is transmitted to the screen more flawlessly than before,” says Villi.

Actor Ilkka Villi returns to the title role of Alan Wake. Villi doesn't feel that he has been stigmatized for the part, but he wouldn't necessarily act in other people's video games: "I'm Remedy's man."

Remedy the technical skill is obvious. Along with accurate face animation, the forest swaying in the strong wind dominates the expression. The steep terrain seems to come alive in the harsh wind in a darkly beautiful way.

One of the ideas behind the game is related to the forest cover, a place in the old Finnish belief tradition where you can feel like you’ve gotten lost in the forest.

Remedy reveals another surprise.

Actor by Peter Franzé does In Alan Wake II his video game debut – and immediately in a dual role.

Franzén plays Ilmo and Jaakko Koskela, a pair of brothers who live in a nearby Finnish-American village. They make commercials for Ahma beer on local television, and the clip you see is based around sauna, fishing and kalsarikän with humor.

Remedy has always pushed Finland’s unique culture into its games. Describing this, Sami Järve’s eyes light up.

“Now we want to spoil the truth by doing it. I can say that something new and bold is coming.”

Actor Peter Franzé in the picture as the game character Ilmo Koskela.

Just here lies the one who strives for international success Alan Wake II trump. Being Finnish is an asset, not something to be ashamed of.

In a field where the competition is fierce, you have to stand out. Domestic culture, if treated honestly and correctly, turns into fascinating exoticism.

When this is combined with Remedy’s long experience and know-how, it’s a passion project With Alan Wake II there are opportunities to reach anything.