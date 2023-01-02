Games | The sequel to perhaps the best video game of all time, and nine more games to look forward to in 2023

HS Nyt highlights the ten most promising cases from the game year 2023.

Year 2022 was excellent in terms of video games.

The year was filled with high-quality, nuanced games that took bold directions in their stories, mechanics, and ways of expression. Slowed down by the coronavirus epidemic, the publishing pace began to fall behind in the industry.

Read more: HS chose the best video games of 2022

The year 2023 promises even more in the field of video games. There are big-budget big-budget productions as well as delicious indie games – The list of publications is dense.

Next year can especially mark a new era for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, when new games are no longer necessarily released for older devices. This will happen, for example, to the expected ones Spider-Man 2– and Starfieldfor games.

HS Nyt goes through the upcoming game offering and highlights the ten most promising cases from the game year 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Developer: Nintendo

Coming soon: Switch

Publication: 12 May 2023

Rarely does a game carry such wild pre-expectations as it does Nintendo’s classic series The Legend of Zelda novelty part.

No wonder: Tears of the Kingdom bring a sequel For Breath of the Wild (2017), an open-world action-adventure that has been raised in many contexts even as the best video game of all time.

If the new part could somehow surpass that, the end result would surely be something magical. Tears of the Kingdom at least aims for the stars, because it expands the vast fairy tale world of the previous part to far heights.

The double meaning of the game’s name is also interesting – does it refer to tears, tears or both?

Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom

Coming soon: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series

Publication: 24/03/2023

There are enough remakes, remasters and reboots in the gaming industry that it’s hard to know what to get excited about. However, there will be one remake next year, which you should keep a close eye on beforehand.

Published in 2005 Resident Evil 4 was a mind-blowing, game-changing affair that is still one of the hardest action games of all time.

Kalma’s masterpiece returns in a new version, the changes of which are not only in the external (and now quite impressive) look, but the structure has also been heavily modified.

However, it is difficult to think how you could improve on the original. But the Japanese game giant Capcom deserves trust – it has already made such a great impression on the previous ones Resident Evil – with renewals.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Developer: Team Cherry

Coming soon: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series

Release: 2023

There have been quite a few success stories on the side of indie games recently.

One of the nicest is Hollow Knightthe million-selling debut game of the small Australian team Team Cherry from 2017. The popularity was gratifyingly due to the quality and breadth of the content, and not marketing gimmicks, when it drew a cult game Dark Souls (2011) for the challenge and low-key feel of a memorable 2D adventure.

Expectations are naturally high for the sequel Silksong. Let’s see if Team Cherry can survive the often difficult task of doing the second job – will the pressure break or will a real top team emerge?

Although not much has been revealed about the game yet, what has been shown looks elegant and sophisticated. Hopefully there will be no shortage of genuine surprises in the final game either.

Street Fighter 6

Developer: Capcom

Coming soon: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

Publication: 2 June 2023

The fighting series of all time is finally making a comeback after screwing up in the previous part in many basic things, such as practically forgetting the single-player game from the release.

But Street Fighter 6 I’m not going to settle for just patching things up with later updates: it has to work right away.

The most obvious change concerns the structure. This time, there is an extensive story mode where you move around a free big city, search for tasks and make your own game character stronger. Then we challenge the legendary fighters of the series, such as Chun-Li, Ken and Ryu.

In addition, the game promises a comprehensive online game, which becomes part of the entire single-player game, its open world and the progression there. The colorful, elegant exterior, which exudes menace and attitude, also looks delicious.

Pikmin 4

Developer: Nintendo

Coming soon: Switch

Release: 2023

Pikmin 4little else has been revealed except that it is coming – and already surprisingly soon next year.

But this information is enough: such a meritorious and sweet strategy series is now being talked about. The new part takes the developer of the series, perhaps the world’s most famous game designer By Shigeru Miyamoto this time to the grassroots level of playing along, directly to the point of view of the flower-like pikmin creatures.

Miyamoto, the creator of Mario and Zelda, has said that the game coming to the Switch will be even easier to control. This should emphasize the core idea of ​​strategic planning and control of the pikmin.

I hope the previous part is also included, Pikmin 3 Deluxe (2020), I meet an excellent split-screen collaboration mode.

Akka Arrh

Developer: Llamasoft

Coming soon: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series

Publication: 21/02/2023

One of the legends of the gaming industry is Jeff Minter, a home coder since the 1970s. He immediately guarantees interest – no one makes similar action games.

Working from his llama and sheep farm in Wales, Minter has remained productive for decades – and always fresh. For example, the action racing game of 2017 Polybius are some of the most amazing VR experiences out there.

Minter’s finished production will continue in February. Akka Arrh promises action, where the resistance is fired on just the buffalo so that the psychedelia pulsating in all the colors of the rainbow is guaranteed to take over the mind.

The heart rate skyrockets because of the challenge Akka Arrh is based on an arcade game that was left unreleased in 1982 – because it was just too hard.

Forza Motorsport

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Coming soon: PC, Xbox Series

Release: Spring 2023

The race is hot on the side of racing games. Published last year Gran Turismo 7 showed the sport at its best. The whole was beautiful, comprehensive and addictive. But at the same time it left a question: how will Forza respond to this?

Well, we’ll find out next spring when the eighth installment of the series, Forza Motorsport, damn it. The game has only been introduced a little bit, but the trail of trailers takes your breath away: the investment in the visual side is huge.

Interest is also increased by the fact that it is a picturesque place Microsoft Flight Simulator (2021) is also the only game from Microsoft that is no longer coming to Xbox One. Instead, they want to rip all the power out of the Xbox Series consoles.

Thirsty Suitors

Developer: Outerloop Games

Coming soon: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series

Release: 2023

Expanding from movies to game production, Annapurna Interctive has made an impressive mark in six years: it has become a guarantee of quality. And Annapurna has by no means played it safe, like the masterful games Outer Wilds (2019), If Found… (2019) and Neon White (2022) show.

Next up is something new and wonderful: a freestyle adventure game Thirsty Suitors, where a young woman skates, cooks, feels pressure from her parents and goes through her failed relationships. In the game, you have to meet old dating partners in sections reminiscent of rhythm and fighting games.

Exes have to be defeated so that old things are no longer left to be dug up. The point is by no means in violent struggles, but the emphasis rests on comedy and love.

But is old salt thirsty?

Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix

Coming: PS5

Publication: 22.6.2023

Celebrating 35 years, pioneering Final Fantasy will return spectacularly next summer.

Expectations should be raised for this 16th installment of the greatest series of Japanese RPGs, as it is made by the team that once saved Final Fantasy XIV) (2013) by re-engineering everything – and has continued to develop the online slot game to this day.

Final Fantasy XVI,’s struggles are cinematic and the image design is more realistic than before. At the same time, the graphics bar rises above the already tough demands of the series: Final Fantasy XVI will be released only for powerful machines, from which it will initially arrive only on PS5 with a limited time exclusivity.

But perhaps the biggest surprise can be found in the age limit: it is a K18 game.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Developer: Simogo

Coming soon: PC

Release: 2023

Swedish boutique studio Simogo forges the most interesting dishes in the industry. Story driven Year Walk (2013) and The Sailor’s Dream (2014) represent the finest know-how on the mobile side, and the latest music activity published in 2019 Sayonara Wild Hearts ranks among the most profitable console and PC games of recent times.

So you can expect a lot from the novelty – and it will be something completely different. Twisting around a murder mystery Lorelei and the Laser Eyes makes it clear at first glance that Simogo has not been afraid to take risks again.

The genre seems to resemble a puzzle-based action-adventure – although it’s still hard to say for sure about this vaguely black-and-white, surreal and mysterious game.

But it is already known that this is not to be missed.