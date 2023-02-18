Games | The Sámi Council demands that the game company remove the Sámi costume from the Final Fantasy game

In a popular online role-playing game, the character is sold “an outfit from the far north”.

Sami Council demands the game company Square Enix to remove the outfit that resembles a Sami costume Final Fantasy XIV – from the game’s selection.

Final Fantasy is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game with around 39 million registered users, with more than two million daily active players.

In the game, you can buy outfits for your game character, and as one option, a “Far North outfit” is offered, which looks like the traditional clothing of the Sámi people.

Chairman of the Sámi Council Aslak Holmberg says the council in the bulletinthat the cultural heritage of the Sami people is intellectual property protected by internationally harmonized laws.

“It’s not about sensitivity or whether it’s appropriate to show costumes. These elements are our national property, and Square Enix has violated our rights,” Holmberg writes.

“As a media company, Sqare Enix has been well aware of intellectual property laws and has no excuse for such a brazen violation of Sámi cultural heritage.”

In the year 2019 Sámi council, Sámi assemblies and the Sámi people made with the Walt Disney animation studio Frozen 2 about the movie contract. Sámi experts participated in the production of the film and helped the filmmakers to understand the culture and rights of the Sámi people.

In its press release, the Sámi Council emphasizes that it values ​​appropriate and purposeful cooperation and says that it has a long history of finding cooperation opportunities with entertainment companies in the use of Sámi cultural assets.

Japanese Square Enix has been among the world’s ten largest game companies. Its turnover last year was more than two and a half billion euros.