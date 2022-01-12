Games | The popularity of the word game Wordle started to rocket in December, and now “everyone” is playing the game – this is what the game is all about.

Wordle is a return to the simpler times of the internet.

Last at times they have flickered every day at an accelerating pace on social media: white, yellow and green squares, in rows of five. There are almost always five green squares on the bottom line, as that means a challenge passed. Why else share your own performance?

The new star flight of the online nation that speaks English well is Wordle. The game tries to guess one five-letter English word every day. After each guess, the game tells you if there are matches in the five letters of the guess with the word searched. Right letter in the correct position: green; correct letter in the wrong place: yellow; not a real book at all: white.

Six attempts, after which the game is over, unless you have guessed the word correctly before, and the better, the earlier the guess goes. The next word will come the next day, no more can be played.

With so many other (mini) games you can and really encourage to play for hours, Wordle has a fresh simplicity.

Simplicity and a return to a more innocent time is added by the fact that Wordle website no ads, autoplay videos, sign-up requirements, payment prompts, standalone app, and other horrors on the current network.

Meanwhile, the continuous queues of squares on social media are reminiscent of early 2010s Facebook and mini-games. They were also played by “everyone”. Others considered them spam.

According to The Guardian the game already had two million daily players last weekend. When The New York Times reported the game’s backstory in early January, the game had 300,000 daily players.

Game is a New York software developer Josh Wardlen handwriting, and the name of the game is a pun on his last name. He told The New York Times that he designed the game for his partner who loves word games. The game became obsessed with relatives in group chat, and fueled by this success, Wardle decided to release the game to the world in October.

The game took off on a real flight when Wardle realized the possibility of sharing the game’s result in December. He learned this from a New Zealand Twitter user who presented his results to mothers, The Guardian says.

Wardle’s partner Palak Shah helped transform the game to suit the general public, The New York Times reports. There are about 12,000 five-letter words in England, but the majority of them are so vague that hardly anyone guesses them with the six attempts. Shah reduced the game’s word list to about 2,500. Still, some of the words, according to the magazine, have been such that feedback on too much difficulty has come, for example from words rebus and tapir under.

2500 words. Is this how the popularity of the game grows or stays the same for 2,500 days? Or is Wordle a third-year banana cake or bread baked at the base of a pandemic?

Word games, on the other hand, have been in vogue for a long time. The New York Times online crossword puzzle, for example, is so popular that it doesn’t even belong in the magazine’s regular online subscription, but has to be ordered separately for $ 25 (currently about $ 22) a year.

Because the internet is the internet, the popularity of wordle has inspired a number of copiers. Clones with names deceptively reminiscent of the original output quickly appeared in phone app stores. Some of them are such obvious copies that they have already been removed from the Apple App Store, for example.

A parody of the game has also been made. In Letterle trying to guess one letter.