Games | The online game was supposed to be a nice surprise for a woman who was bored by the corona, but it became a global hit – I still had time to hit the phenomenon in Finland, but who would catch it?

Designed for corona entertainment, Wordle became a global hit game. It has endlessly received imitators, but still someone in Finland should still grasp the phenomenon.

It’s FAIR two months after Josh Wardlen life was revolutionized.

In the middle of the corona, Wardle from New York had coded a word game called his spouse over time Wordle, which guesses the five-letter English word – that is, one and exactly one word per day.

Yes, Wardle’s wife was able to play the online game. Last December, Wardle also added to the game the ability to share his own results on social media. And since then, no yellow or green squares have escaped online.

The game became hugely popular, and soon The New York Times bought the game from Wardle. The exact price has not been told, but it is a six-figure dollar amount. Many wondered if the game would become more commercial or easier, but the answer to both doubts has been no.

Popularity spikes come and go, and have since only been shared on Twitter Wordleresults have already dropped from more than 350,000 daily results to less than 200,000. Hundreds, maybe thousands of Finns also share their results, although most of them will probably play the game without any strange publicity.

Maybe now is still a good time to make interim financial statements Wordlephenomenon.

Wordle is developed in the 1970s Mastermindimitation of the game. In both, the correct answer line is searched for by bracketing.

In Wordle the player must guess the five-letter English word with six tries. After each guess, the game marks the letters in the right part of the word in green, the letters in the wrong place in yellow, and leaves gray those that are not in the word.

Throughout the winter, the internet has spread analysis and “analysis” of what the best gaming strategy is – after all, games meant to be fun are never all about fun.

First, the analyzes favored vowel maximization and rudimentary word frequency tables. For example, you should start with a word soare or adieu.

As the list of 2,315 words in the game was unearthed, the nerds prioritized their own fun over the fun of others and put the data to work. The most effective first guesses have been studied Stern, terns, Rents and nertswhich is definitely worth following with the word yclad – which is therefore a 16th-century word for dressing, if the English vocabulary did not accidentally recognize it.

Although Wordle is a game, it began to behave like a meme. In everyday language, memes are often truncated to mean a joke circulating on the web, but more specifically, a memo refers to a cultural virus that spreads and creates new variants that spread further, perhaps even better than the original.

Wordlen the most basic variants were the different language versions. The Finnish version is called Sanuliwhere, however, there is one crucial difference. In Wordle there is one word a day, and the riddle is the same for everyone. It can’t be hacked for fun, Sanulia butter.

Soon Wordlen difficulty level suitability for those disappointed appeared Quordlewhere four are played Wordle at the same time. Worldle gives a map of the country or island and advises the wrong guesses with the right kilometers and directions.

Hockey legend Gordie Howen after Gordle guess NHL players. Heardle keep identifying a piece of music from guess to guesswork based on increasing initial seconds. And because some people prefer nonsense instead of order: Absurdle present Wordle but puts its logic completely confused. In Nerdle again, there are calculations.

Yet the best and most educated is the data visualists developed by MIT, a US university. Tradlewhere the state must be identified on the basis of its export products – and the Finn did not immediately invent Estonia!

Aamun there might be another version of the riddle routine. And of course it hopes for a home field advantage.

Why, for example, is the Association of Finnish Municipalities’ communication team asleep? Where to stay Wordleversion of the forms of Finnish municipalities? Or from coats of arms?

At least there is no need to stress the name. Kuntle is a terrible word, but sounds like a similar mundane development project like any other project.