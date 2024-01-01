Games | The Lauttasaari game designed by a little boy charms social media

A board game based on Helsinki's Lauttasaari has garnered attention on social media. It was designed by 13-year-old Verri Peltoniemi, who now earns pocket money by selling the game with his 11-year-old little brother.

13 years old Verri Peltoniemi had a cold before Christmas and was bored.

For fun, he started sketching his own board game, which was based on the family's hometown, Lauttasaari in Helsinki.

The first sketch was drawn by hand, but soon Peltoniemi asked his father Ari from Peltoniemiif the game could also be made into a digital version.

The father taught his son how to use Photoshop and helped refine the details. About two weeks later, the board game Lauttasaaripeli was ready.

The game the rules are simple. The goal is to adventure around Lauttasaari and go swimming, eating, boating and playing soccer.

In practice, this is done by finding four tokens and using them on the correct target. The first one to complete all four activities and reach “Kassar” or Kasinonranta, is the winner.

Many of the locations mentioned in the game are for Verr and his 11-year-old brother Walttu Peltoniemi very familiar.

In the final version of the game, you go around Lauttasaari on foot, by boat and by subway.

There is, for example, Veijarivuori beach, which is the nearest beach of the family living in Vattuniemi, and the Pyrkä field, which is very familiar to boys who play football. The beach of Käärmeluoto, on the other hand, has become familiar through boat trips.

“And the restaurant Paseo is always visited in the winter for cocoa,” states Walttu Peltoniemi.

The excitement of the game is brought by the “bad guy brought by the subway”, which when hit, the player loses all his chips.

The idea to add a bad guy came from Verri Peltoniemi and it is partly a reference to Lauttasaari during the fall to the one who raised concern to the youth group, which the Peltoniemi family has no idea about.

“Furthermore, in Lauttasaari, the idea that all bad things have come with the subway lives persistently, so this is a reference to that as well,” says Ari Peltoniemi.

When Lauttasaari game was ready, the idea was born to sell it to other Lauttasaari residents as well. With the help of my father, we got up quickly web pagethrough which you can buy yourself a printable version of the game for 20 euros.

Walttu Peltoniemi, known as an enthusiastic businessman, also got the idea that for a small additional fee he could print and deliver games home to those who do not have a printer themselves.

Thus, older brother Verri is responsible for the design side of the game, and younger brother Walttu is now in charge of logistics.

“Waltu has had kiosks in the summer, for example, he has baked mocha bars himself and sold them on the street, so at least there is an entrepreneurial spirit,” says Ari Peltoniemi.

Field Cape published a picture of her children's game on Thursday in the Lauttasaari Facebook group, where it quickly gathered almost 800 likes. According to him, the attention surprised the whole family.

A total of ten orders had arrived by Friday morning, two of which were delivered home. The second transport goes to a perhaps somewhat surprising place, namely Mellunmäki in Eastern Helsinki. The subscriber is a former Lauttasaari resident who does not have a printer.

“He asked if we could mail the game, but Walttu figured out that the delivery is just as easy by subway,” says Peltoniemi.

Although it is unlikely that you will accumulate a large pocketbook by selling board games, the boys hope to use the saved money for a family vacation or excursion.

They play a lot of board games as a family, but this is the first game they have designed themselves.

“This is a good game, it's worth trying,” Walttu Peltoniemi exclaims at the end of the interview.