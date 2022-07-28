Games | The language of the role-playing games was translated into Finnish with difficulty – At the same time, the way gender, religion and barbarians are depicted was reformed

As a result of years of work, a Finnish version of the world’s most popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons has been created.

“Excuse me, but how did you translate the hobgoblin?”

For example, such issues are asked on Finnish online forums where the world’s most popular role-playing game is discussed Dungeons & Dragons. Although the game is the absolute market leader in the field, it has not been translated into Finnish for decades.

“Everyone has to play it with English books. However, many want to translate the terms into Finnish,” says the game designer Jonas Mustonen.

“Creative translations have been exhausted and it has been necessary to play the most popular game in Finnish.”

That is, so that the weapons do “damage”, which reduces “hitpoints”.

“It’s unfortunate because we have such good Finnish-speaking game designers.”

Fortunately, a bunch of these designers got to work to fix that. Mustonen is part of a work group that has grown to ten people, and after seven years of work, has completed the Finnish version of the world’s largest role-playing game. The result is a role-playing event to be published at Ropecon this weekend Legends & Dragons. The work was done out of love for the Finnish language and role-playing, of course on my own time without compensation. “We believe in the future of Finnish role-playing in our own mother tongue.”

The creators of the game have taken the original rules in their own direction and thus created their own version of the world’s most popular role-playing game. Illustration by Jari Paananen.

Role playing games is huge. First published in 1974 Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) is still the biggest. If we talk about role playing, we talk about it most of the time From D&D. It’s a bit like if you talk about movies, you always just talk About James Bonds.

From D&D the new versions made over the years have been accompanied by various stereotypes. Especially in recent years, they have started to break. Legends & Dragons attempts have been made with changes in mind.

The creators would like the game to be an inclusive and Finnish-language alternative to the game, which is more popular than ever during its nearly 50-year history.

of D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast has released the core part of the game’s rules under an open license. Based on that, anyone can make their own game products and sell them, as long as the product is not invited to D&D. The company benefits because the new games and works are compatible with its own products.

There were numerous versions of the playbook skill. In order to hone their skills, the working group went through a lot of international role-playing game books to find their own visual look for the book. Illustration by Hans Zenjuga.

Now the finished domestic project started as a translation of this licensed core in 2016. Mustonen, Miska Fredman and Jukka Sorsa wanted to make a good tabletop translation and a clearly written book.

“For the first few years, it felt like we were reversing what someone else had done,” says Mustonen. However, rules published with a license are not enough in themselves. More is needed to play. “We needed meat around the bones.”

They wrote their own descriptions of the game and clearer versions of the rules. The project developed and the ambition grew. “That’s where my own identity started to form.” At the same time, the group grew.

The members of the working group are long-time players with experience in many other games. Some of the working group members are hobbyists, some are professionals. For example, Miska Fredman is one of Finland’s best-known creators of role-playing games. Over the years they have made a better game than the original in their opinion D&D. “It’s more refined, fresher and easier to approach,” Mustonen assesses.

Times have changed and RPGs change too. Fantasy has long been plagued by the way of dividing the world into beings or groups that are born good or bad, weak or strong.

“It seems silly to talk about races or the characteristics of races, your ears turn red if you talk about it,” says Jonas Mustonen.

Last years D&D has expanded its way of describing game worlds and their inhabitants. The stuffiness has been ventilated. Legends & Dragons it will go further.

“The idea has been that the game would be as inclusive as possible for representatives of various minorities,” says Vehka Kurjenmiekka, one of the game’s authors. He is a freelance writer and book historian by training. “There are different genders and skin colors in the illustration, and the text does not contain gender assumptions,” says Kurjenmiekka. “We strive to ensure that the book does not offend any group of people with stereotypes that have existed in role-playing game worlds for the past decades.”

The illustrations of the book use characters of different genders and skin colors. Illustrated by Hans Zenjuga.

One an example of stereotypes are the barbarians traditionally included in role-playing games. They have been primitive people. “We have approached them in a positive way and thought about how their culture is different. It can be difficult for people living in the city to understand, but that group is no more primitive than the others,” describes Kurjenmiekka.

Another problematic area in RPGs is often religion. Religious figures are easily portrayed as brainwashed crusaders. “Religion is often portrayed in problematic black and white terms. Religious figures could be more complex.”

When in the world of D&D creators have started to pay attention to inclusivity, it has caused a backlash.

“It’s quite understandable in a way, because there are people who have been playing for decades D&D. There is a fear that something dear to oneself will be stolen”, says Kurjenmiekka. However, that is an unnecessary concern. “It’s a shame that people think something is being taken away from them, when it’s about something more coming. We think that if someone changes, it must affect them. When it comes to a hobby, no one forces anyone to do anything.”

According to Kurjenmieka, this is to some extent a generational issue, but not only. “Partly, but the world is changing for the better. Middle-aged uncle role-players – if you can say so – start to have children who play and they start to question why some things in the game are the way they are.”

Illustration is an important part of role-playing books. It inspires the imagination and creates a sense of the game’s world and atmosphere. RPG books are aesthetic objects at best, and many people enjoy reading and browsing them, even if they never play the game itself. Legends & Dragons is visually of a very high standard for a Finnish game.

Lead illustrator Hans Zenjuga has chosen a spirit of illustration that differs of D&D high-flying and wildly epic style. “It’s a more down-to-earth and human fantasy.”

Zenjuga received the Golden Dragon recognition award at Ropecon last year for promoting gaming culture.

The spirit of the illustrations of legends & dragons is down-to-earth and even funny, instead of the sometimes frowning traditional fantasy imagery. Illustration by Jari Paananen.

About translations sometimes there was a conversation. Like, for example, from the translation of its hobgoblin and related goblin.

While making the game, it has become apparent that problematic legacies can be found in surprising places. In translations of fantasy, it is customary to use the word “hiisi” as a translation of the English word “goblin”. Already made the choice Kersti Juva when translating by JRR Tolkien works in the 1970s.

However, the choice is problematic.

“As an old word, hiisi has meant holy places and their habitations. We wanted to return the word to its original meaning,” says Kurjenmiekka. The word hiisi, which was part of Finnish folk religion, was demonized with Christianity. The working group decided to honor the much older history of the word instead of its 50-year fantasy history.

So what is Hobgoblin in Finnish?

The goblin, which is quite a small creature, is now a goblin. Its larger relative, the Hobgoblin, is a mob goblin.

Ropecon at Helsinki Messukeskus 29.– 31.7. Legends and Dragons game launch event Sat at 8 p.m.