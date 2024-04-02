Games | The Finnish creators published a unique board game that is gaining praise around the world

Agemonia, designed by Max Wikström, is the polished result of years of passion and drilling and is the largest Finnish board game ever made. Its initial reviews are surprisingly good.

We were all in spirit hibernation, but alive. Mission seemed accomplished. Then we ventured too far along the road, and suddenly the surrounding forest was full of stingrays. Now the dice would have to be favorable…

We play Agemonia. It is the biggest board game ever made in Finland, designed in English from the beginning for the world market. It promises 100-125 hours of tactical RPG, adventure and combat for up to four players, more or less cooperative.

The presentation of the game has been polished to the end. It is full of comic artist Petri Hiltunen illustrations. There are also other well-known fantasy illustrators, such as those who did the color pictures Tomasz Jedruszek and made the maps Damien Mammoliti.

The main designer of the game, Max Wikström, wanted the game to have dice, because he thinks they belong in a role-playing game.

In the Agemonia game, you can see, among other things, the pencil illustrations of comic artist Petri Hiltusen.

Efforts have been made in the game to ensure that every puck, coin and ball goes into its own compartment in the box.

Author Mike Pohjola has written the story of the game and designed it together Max Wikström with. Wikström is the main designer of the game, the inventor of the original idea and game mechanics. Wikström has had an extensive career in the theater industry and has designed board games before. In total, about 15 different people have been making the game.

For Agemonia a dedicated support application has also been made with over 300 voice-acted sections, including character backstories and soundscapes for each scenario. The group theater's sound designer has been responsible for them Jussi Kärkkäinenand the actors include, among others Leena Pöysti and Martti Suosalo.

“ “This is the most storied board game that has been made in the world, at least for this long.”

Agemonia is so-called high fantasy with magic, wizards and ancient civilizations, so to begin with it also has RPG clichés. But as soon as you get to know the background stories of the adventurer characters, many clichés are turned on their heads.

In the board game bible of industry enthusiasts, i.e. on the Boardgamegeek website, the game has an average rating of 9.0 after almost 300 reviews. It is very high, as ranked number one by the site Brass: Birmingham -game average is 8.6. However, it has more than 44,000 reviews. In one longer assessment Agemonia called the Holy Grail of adventure games.

A large part of the first evaluations are the handwriting of those who originally supported the game on the Kickstarter service. They are not a guarantee of success, but extremely important. The game has at least lived up to expectations.

“The game mechanics are rewarding, it has a role-playing feel and the story is captivating. We are really happy about such reviews, because the public is critical,” says Wikström.

He says that he invested a lot in the fact that the game always has a task other than fighting. Wikström especially wanted moral choices in the game, so that playing with the characters would also feel like something. This is very difficult and many game developers have failed at it.

The CEO of Lautapelit.fin, the publisher of the game Toni Niittymäki according to “there was a certain risk that standard fantasy characters were not included in the game, i.e. there are no dwarves and elves”.

“They would have done what they always do. Everything here is quite unique.”

The Agemonia game weighs 11 kilos packed in its box.

Usually Agemonia similar games, such as those that became a big phenomenon and hit Gloomhaven (2017), require a very dedicated player base. Such massive RPGs are their own little special area within the board game world, just because of their price.

“I would say that the threshold to start here is pretty low, so if someone shows you how to play, it starts to take off. The basic mechanics are simple,” says Wikström.

Mike Pohjola lists For Agemonia four clear success factors. At the same time, he reminds that the voice is now the creator of the game.

First is the game mechanics. “The game design in different scenarios is so varied that even if you don't care about the story at all, each game is still completely different.”

The second is the quality of the execution, which can be seen, among other things, in how much effort has been put into ensuring that every puck, coin and ball goes into its own compartment in the box. Continuing the game is easy and fast when everything is in order.

Thirdly, Pohjola raises the story. “This is the most storied board game that has been made in the world, at least for this long.”

The fourth is audiovisual, which is why, according to Wikström, the game has received a lot of attention.

Wikstrom presented the idea for the game to the publisher in 2017.

Through Kickstarter Agemonia collected around 240,000 euros and 80,000 euros from Gamefound, i.e. a total of 320,000 euros in crowdfunding. In addition, Business Finland gave 60,000 euros for the development of the application.

Kickstarter is also marketing. That's where the game gets trash radio fame before anything other than an idea exists. This is also a risk, as not all games are able to deliver on their promises. Recently, financing for new entrepreneurs has become more difficult.

“Almost regardless of Kickstarter funding, projects like this require an insane amount of passion. You shouldn't count working hours, the game has to be something you would do anyway,” says Wikström.

50 years since it was published Dungeons & Dragons role-playing games have become a huge phenomenon in recent years, and the popularity of even more complex board games is growing. According to Niittymäi, the big reason is screen and digital weaning. It is a megatrend that dares to be continued.

He has seen from the seller's side how board games have become mainstream and even cool in the last 20 years.

“I couldn't have imagined 25 years ago.”