As is already known, PlayStation Plus is receiving a price increase that has taken fans of the game by surprise. sony, which have even requested the dismissal of the CEO of this gaming division for this arbitrary decision. And now, some of the games that will reach different levels of membership that are not the ones have been leaked. Essentials which were already revealed last week.

As mentioned by portals such as Dealabsthere are games on the way as they may be NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, Star Ocean The Divine Force, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contract 2, Unpacking and some more. Which will probably hook the public.

It is worth mentioning that the official announcement by the gaming brand has not yet been made, but the gaming portal tells us that it will be made next September 13th so that soon they are adding to the immense catalog that PS Extra has. Site that also has a premiere with one of the most anticipated RPGs of the year, Sea of ​​Starsa title that has achieved excellent sales.

With this, once again, the classic games that sony has been promised for months, since there is not a large selection to discover at the highest paid level, as only a few of them are available PS1 and one or another of PSPruling out video games that many were waiting for like the saga crash or even one’s own PlayStation.

Remember that the games revealed at the end may vary.

Via: Dealabs

Editor’s note: It is a good selection that is going to reach the platform, but the brake will definitely be that price increase of 30% more. Furthermore, they continue to disappoint with the theme of classic video games.