As is already known, in this month of October the games that come to the PS Plus membership have already been announced, which included none other than The Callisto Protocol, a title that closed 2022 with a flourish. However, customers who have paid the Extra or Premium They don’t have their additional content yet, and now, some of those games have apparently leaked.

Among the list, what stands out the most is Gotham Knightstitle in which we handle the pupils of batman To protect your city, something I really liked about this one is the fact that you can switch between any of the four. We also have Dead Island Definitive Editionwhich can be taken as a bridge for those interested in trying the sequel released this year.

Here is the list of leaked games:

– Gotham Knights

– The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

– Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

– FAR: Changing Tides

– Gungrave GORE

– Elite Dangerous

–Dead Island Definitive Edition

– Alien: Isolation

It is worth mentioning that sony It shouldn’t take too long to release the complete list, so the next October 11th The official publication will emerge in which you normally see more than 15 selected to arrive on the platform. The best thing is that the catalog is shared between PS4 and PS5taking into account the players of the previous generation.

Something that also draws attention is that if the user has PS Plus Premium is access to Sony Pictures Corea site where you can explore thousands of movies if you already have membership at this membership level.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: These are good additions to the catalog, although we hope that in November it will be more striking, because let’s not forget that prices went up and they basically give us the same as in previous months.