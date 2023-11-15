We are already in the middle of the month of November, that means that many companies continue to release free access video games for those who keep paying for some type of subscription service, this already started yesterday with Game Pass in which they remind us of the arrival of Persona 5 Tactics. And now, it’s time to PlayStation Pluswith titles that are sure to attract users’ attention.

Through its official blog, sony has confirmed that at different subscription levels such as PS Plus Premium or Extra There will be more games in the catalog, this includes new independent installments, as well as classics that will bring nostalgia to fans of the brand. Just to name a few names, we have Teardown, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen And till Parappa The Rapper in remastered version.

These arrive starting today, with a date of November 21 for another small wave of games.

Here the list:

–Teardown

– Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

– Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On

– Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

– Superliminal

– Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

– Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi

– Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz

– River City Melee Mach!!

Premium Classics:

– Great day

– Jet Moto

– Up

– Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

–PaRappa the Rapper 2

It is worth mentioning that those with the PS Essentials membership will not have access to these games, so they should consider upgrading to higher payment levels. Of course, the increase that the brand carried out a few months ago must be taken into consideration. Although the current catalog really makes the expense completely worth it.

Via: Ps Blog

Editor’s note: This month they have been a bit quiet with the launches, so it would be worth keeping an eye on it but for the classic part like Grandia. However, there are still no big bombshells that will make us rush to pay for the new levels.