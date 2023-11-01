Finally it is November 1stand that means that video game companies are offering new content on online platforms, yesterday the Game Pass additions were revealed and now it’s the turn of PlayStation. And so it is, through a publication, the team of sony I reveal the free titles that console users will be able to claim as long as they have an active membership.

Specifically, four games will be released to the delight of fans: Mafia II Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite. Which are of different genres, but have something in common. That is precisely compatibility, given that they will be able to be played in the current generation as in the past with Playstation 4.

PS+ Essential titles for November: -Mafia II: Definitive Edition

-Dragon Ball: The Breakers

-Aliens Fireteam Elitehttps://t.co/gtHwrvOJzU pic.twitter.com/7IBcCMfkfS — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 1, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the date to download them starts next November 7, so users still have time to download those that are pending for the month of October. We speak clearly about The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West.

This content is for those who have the membership of Essentials of PS Plus. And logically, games will be announced in the following weeks for users with Premium and Extra.

Via: PS Blog

Editor’s note: On this occasion the games are quite simple to be honest, since Dragon Ball and Alien were not liked at all. The only redeemable one is from MAFIA, and by now many fans may already have it in their collection.