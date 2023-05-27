We live in an age of instant gratification, where we want to see what we want to see right now, and it’s always frustrating when we don’t get it. For gamers, this is something we deal with whenever one of the major publishers holds an “event” highlighting upcoming titles for the next year or so. We want to know when we’ll be playing the best upcoming games and their release dates so we can prepare.

Unfortunately, the last presentation of PlayStation it took place a few days ago and did not meet the expectations of the fans in many aspects.

For example, although the presentation of PlayStation it had a lot of games from a certain point of view, they weren’t shown in a way that would please the fans. Many of the trailers were simply short trailers or cutscenes. For example, there was a racketeering game that seemed unique, but you couldn’t figure out how to play it. Then there was another title that featured gameplay, but it was a copy of a certain beloved franchise of Nintendo. Something that fans pointed out and noted was hard to get excited about.

But even if we overlook the lack of gameplay, sony It had raised expectations for this presentation, and yet, in the end, many high-profile gamers and developers weren’t there. So much so that twitter user @nextgengamer decided to compile a list of all the games that weren’t at the event, and it was a shocking list, to say the least:

Games missing from the PlayStation Showcase: ✅ The Last of Us Factions

✅Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

✅Death Stranding 2

✅ Rise of the Ronin

✅ Star Wars: KOTOR

✅ Silent Hill 2

✅ Deviation Games – new IP

✅ London Studio – new MP game

✅ Marvel’s Wolverine

✅ Bend Studio-… pic.twitter.com/TvR2M6NPL5 — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) May 26, 2023

By looking at the list of missing titles, you can understand why fans are so disappointed. These are not “just a few missing games”. These titles have been on fans’ radar for years and haven’t received a significant update since their introduction.

The game of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a clear example of that. The first part of the remake was a masterpiece and fans want the sequel. Sure, they also want it to be the same quality as the first game, but even a little hint of what’s to come or a potentially updated release window would have been great.

As to KOTORfans are starting to wonder if that game will come out or not, based on the silence and lack of feedback from the developer.

Insomniac is the only study that is saved because they presented one of their titles of Marvelbut did not show the one involving Wolverineso there is still some sadness about it.

Only time will tell if we will see these games in the next presentation.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: There is always someone capable of finding the dark side of things, personally I was so delighted with him showcase I hadn’t noticed all these missing, but they’re right.