As it was expected, Steam has shared various lists with the best games of the year. However, here we find categories that take elements beyond qualifications. One of the most interesting sections has to do with the income generated, where we not only find free-to-play titles, but some of the biggest releases of the year.

In its list of the games with the most income generated we find titles like Apex Legends, which makes sense as it is free-to-play. However, we can also see Hogwarts Legacy and starfield, single-player experiences that, at least so far, don't ask for additional money after your purchase. This is the full list:

-Dota 2

-Hogwarts Legacy

-Starfield

-Cyberpunk 2077

-Apex Legends

-Call of Duty

-Destiny 2

-PUBG Battlegrounds

-Sons of the Forest

-Counter-Strike 2

-Baldur's Gate 3

-Lost Ark

These 12 games are part of the category that Steam calls Platinum. However, there are more categories. In the Gold, Silver and Bronze sections we find many more games, such as Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, Grand Theft Auto V, Elden Ring, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Lies of P, Persona 5 Royaland many more.

It is important to mention that these lists are made up of the games that generated the most income this year, which explains the absence of the remake of Resident Evil 4 in the Platinum section. Similarly, It is important to mention that most of these titles are available on other platforms, So if Steam sales were not as high, it is likely because we did see better performance on consoles. On related topics, the popularity of starfield drops on Steam. Likewise, these were the most pirated series of 2023.

Editor's Note:

While this gives us an idea of ​​which were the most popular games of the year, at least on Steam, it remains to be seen what their true economic performance was, information that the companies will likely share at the end of the fiscal year until next March 31 of 2024.

Via: Steam