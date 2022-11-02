Like every year in Mexico, November 2 marks the celebration of the Day of the Dead. During this day, Mexicans make offerings to their deceased with everything they liked in life. Since, according to belief, on this day those who came before us come to visit us from beyond.

Source: Infobae

It is a celebration that has crossed borders and has even made the leap to different media. Although we have seen it in cinema thanks to films like Coconut Y Specter, also video games have honored him. Here we tell you in which this celebration appears or was inspired by it.

Grim Fandango is a mystery inspired by the Day of the Dead

Of course we can’t talk about video games and Day of the Dead without mentioning Grim Fandango. This adventure created by LucasArts puts us in control of Manny Calavera. A travel agent who must help another soul get to the other side.

The story of the game takes place precisely during the second of November. In addition to the aesthetics of the entire game is inspired by the celebration. The characters are represented as skulls and have very Mexican clothing.

Source: LucasArts

A remastered version of this classic can currently be found on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. If you have not played it, this November 2 could be a perfect opportunity to do so. Sure you won’t regret it.

guacamelee

Once again we are facing a game that takes place right on the Day of the Dead celebration. Although this time we take the wrestler, Juan Aguacate, on a journey through the land of the dead. All in the hope of rescuing his beloved Lupita from an evil black charro.

This title is more about action and combines elements of a brawler with those of a metroidvania. On its release it was quite well received, with its Mexican aesthetic being one of the most applauded things. It was so successful that very shortly after it received an equally good sequel. You might want to take a look at it.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider kicks off with a Day of the Dead celebration

Lara Croft’s most recent adventure begins in a Mexican town where the Day of the Dead is being celebrated. We even see our intrepid heroine dress up in one of the typical skull and crossbones masks seen these days.

Source: Square Enix

Although it is only in the initial part of the game, it is clear that the developers put effort into it. The stage decorations are full of confetti and different elements. Even Lara can approach some NPCs who will tell her more about this tradition.

super mario odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey does not have as such a celebration of the Day of the Dead. However, the inhabitants of the town of Tostarena are quite influenced by this tradition. Since they are small skulls with ponchos and hats. Not to mention that they are decorated just like the ones we find in different offerings.

In addition to the inhabitants, the town and its architecture have many references to the Mexican celebration and culture. Since the main city looks like a Mexican colonial city, while the surrounding ruins seem taken from the Aztec culture.

Source: Nintendo

Perhaps in the future there will be even more games that will have their references to the Day of the Dead or even that their entire plot will be about it. This just goes to show the impact of this rather unique celebration. Which turns some sadness into a party day to remember our loved ones who have already left.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.