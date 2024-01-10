It is well known that at this time the subscription of PS Plus It has different levels to pay, and we already have the games that are within the Essentials line, but it was logical that the Extra and Premium, and fortunately for the fans, Sony itself has announced which ones will be able to be downloaded in the following ones. With a catalog that can offer variety, since we have everything from horror experiences to action-adventure ones.

What stands out most is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Editiona game that will immerse people in fantasy worlds with dark environments, is also Resident Evil 2, the remake that arrived in 2019 to establish what the franchise will look like for the following games. In the same way it is LEGO City Undercoverone of the first sandboxes with the most popular toy franchise in the world, but this time with original stories that do not stick to some famous pop culture brand.

Here the entire list:

-Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition

-Resident Evil 2

-Hardspace: Shipbreaker

-LEGO City Undercover

-Just Cause 3

-Session: Skate Sim -Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

-Vampire: The Masquerade

– Swansong -Surviving the Aftermath

Extra Classics



-Cross Rally

-Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace

-Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection

-Legend of Mana

-Secret of Mana

On this occasion the list is scarce because January is always usually a month without many releases in between, but for those who expect important deliveries of sony, next week it is released The Last of Us Part II Remastered. Which will bring the title that we saw in 2020 with notable improvements of PS5 and game modes that never appeared in the original, so users will have something to play while it arrives Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at the end of February.

The games can be downloaded starting January 16.

Editor's note: It is certainly a fairly weak month for the service, it is possible that we will see something more interesting in the future, but for now things are not looking good for the classics. It would be a good idea for those rumored God of War Remastered to arrive, but at this point it is a rumor.