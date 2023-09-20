It’s that time of the month when Xbox lets us know which games come to the service Game Pass and which ones abandon it, of course, we are going to share this information with you below.

The titles that reach Game Pass are:

Party Animals (cloud and console) will be available on the subscription service starting September 20, followed by Payday 3 (on the cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) on September 21 and Cocoon (on console and PC) on September 29.

They will follow them Gotham Knights (on the cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) and The Lamplighter’s League (on the cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) On October 3rd.

The titles that joined Game Pass earlier this month include Grey (cloud, console and PC), starfield (on the cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S), Solar Ash (cloud, console and PC) and Lies of P (cloud, console and PC).

The following titles will leave Game Pass September 30th:

Beacon Pines (cloud, console and PC)

Despot’s Game (cloud, console and PC)

Last Call BBS (PC)

Moonscars (cloud, console and PC)

Outriders (cloud, console and PC)

Prodeus (cloud, console and PC)

Weird West (cloud, console and PC)

Microsoft increased the price of some subscriptions Xbox Game Pass in July and the price of Xbox Series X in most countries in August. The platform owner also replaced its subscription service Xbox Live Gold long-term with the new primary membership category of Xbox Game Pass on September 14.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Look, for Lies of P, It’s worth paying a little month, everything else is extra.