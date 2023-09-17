Games | Such is the gaming phenomenon of autumn – Baldur’s Gate 3 offers an experience of free adventure

Baldur’s Gate 3, which became a phenomenon, does not compromise in its vision, but charms with the openness of the conversation.

Role playing games

Baldur’s Gate 3

Developer: Larian Studios. Available: PC, PS5, coming to Xbox Series (2024). Tested: PS5. Peggy 18. ★★★★★

Every, who has ever played a tabletop RPG Dungeons & Dragons, knows this. A session is only as good as its game leader, the Dungeon Master.

The game director is one of the group. He creates and prepares an adventure for others, envisions it with his stories, and sets up barriers along the way – or removes them on the fly.

A good Dungeon Master adapts to the actions of the players, new situations and side characters, exuding imagination.

And when others get to develop the adventure in the desired direction, they believe it to be true.

So I saw among people with the help of pens and papers. The experience is hard to turn into a video game, as the script should anticipate everything. And it hasn’t been possible.

Except now.

The game character is created freely in terms of appearance and can be, for example, a fighter, poet, priest or wizard. My choice was a tramp representing the mysterious Githyanki race.

The game world the autumn phenomenon is clear Baldur’s Gate 3. Created by Belgium’s Larian Studios, the pre-release version of the mind-blowing RPG sold over 2.5 million copies before the final PC release in early August. At its best, more than 875,000 people have played it at the same time on the Steam game service. People have been known to take time off work to play the highly anticipated game right after its release.

Metacritic, which collects game reviews, talks about an extraordinary work and an unprecedented achievement in role-playing games. The average rating is no less than 96/100. He has only been able to do the same this year The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will have to wait until next year for the Xbox Series, but the game arrived last week on consoles in PS5 form.

I immersed myself in its chameleon-like content and now I understand why the game is such a big deal.

On offer is Dungeons & Dragons -a broad fantasy world based on a role-playing game, charming audiovisuals, personable characters and addictive strategy. However, these are added value. The reason for the essentials lies elsewhere: in the freedom of conversation and story.

It’s about role-playing at its most authentic. Your character, for example elf, dwarf, human or even half-orc, is created from scratch and developed in the desired direction. At the same time, progression routes are created according to one’s own head.

The best thing is the adaptability, breadth and fullness of life the script shows. The core is in the conversations between the characters, and the colorful dialogue is influenced all the time by yourself.

And the further you push the story with your choices, the more you feel the boundaries disappear. The shape of the game is elastic, flexible. It’s amazingly polished, rich and believable. A feeling of pure adventure comes to the surface.

This is always, always creative Dungeons & Dragons experience, now only as a video game.

Baldur's Gate 3 runs convincingly on PS5: the screen refresh is smooth, the details are accurate and there are plenty of effects. On PS5, the game matches the ultra graphics settings of the PC version.

The game playing requires effort. Tactics are turn-based and movement outside of turns is a bit rigid. Sometimes dice are even thrown in the discussions, which dictates the course of the situations. However, a certain stasis suits the way of expression and adds to its mystery.

The narrative slides through hard themes, filled with sex and lies, violence and betrayal. Or then not. Anti can also be sensitive and kind-hearted.

Personality is the biggest asset of the experience. And now we’re not just talking about games, Baldur’s Gate 3 is comprehensively a hallmark of screenwriting.

When I play, I don’t just think about where I would go and what I would do. My head also constantly revolves around what I could have said and where I could have taken my journey.

And if that’s not the essence of role-playing, then what is?

