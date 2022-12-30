New Year, new games calendar coming out in 2023. And this will be a truly electrifying year thanks to the many experiences that we will be able to try first-hand on “next-gen” consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, on PC and of course on Nintendo Switch.
And speaking of the latter, this year we will finally be able to delve into the depths of the most awaited game of all (as it was sanctioned at The Games Awards 2022) or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: an unmissable experience for every owner of the console.
But among the games coming out in 2023 there will be other interesting news such as Diablo IVthe remake of dead space, Resident Evil 4, street fighter 6 and Final Fantasy XVI.
Keeping up with all the release dates for a gamer is not always easy and quite often it could happen to lose some. But don’t worry, thanks to our calendar of games coming out in 2023sorted by day and month, you can always be aware of all the upcoming news.
Next to the games coming out in 2023 you can find some of our reviews and a link to buy them comfortably from GameStop. We would like to clarify that the games will be added in the corresponding months only as soon as we have the official release.
Also, if you missed any titles from last year, here you can find all the video game releases of 2022.
Last Updated: 12/29/2022
January
- Lone Ruin (PC, Switch) – January 12
- Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch) – January 12
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot (PS5, XSX) – January 13
- One Piece Odyssey (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – January 13
- A Space for the Unbound (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – January 19
- Colossal Cave (PC, PS5, XSX, Switch) – January 19
- Persona 4 Golden (XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – January 19
- Persona 3 Portable (PC, XSX, PS4, XBO) – January 19
- Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – January 20
- Monster Hunter Rise (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – January 20
- KartRider: Drift (PC, iOS, Android) – January 23
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – January 23
- Forspoken (PC, PS5) – January 24
- dead space (PC, PS5, XSX) – January 27
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (XSX, XBO) – January 31st
- Season: A Letter to the Future (PC, PS5, PS4) – January 31st
February
- Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 2
- Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS5, XSX) – February 10
- Blanc (PC, Switch) – February 14th
- Wanted: Dead (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 14th
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (PS4, Switch) – February 16
- Tales Of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, XBO, Switch) – February 17
- Wild Hearts (PC, PS5, XSX) – February 17
- Atomic Heart (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 21st
- Like A Dragon: Ishin! (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 21
- After the fall (PS VR2) – February 22nd
- Digimon World: Next Order (PC, Switch) – February 22
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (PS VR2) – February 22nd
- Playstation VR2 – February 22
- Blood Bowl 3 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – February 23
- Company of Heroes 3 (PC) – February 23
- Sons of the Forest (PC) – February 23rd
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (PS5, PS4, Switch) – February 24
- Kirby's Return To Dreamland Deluxe (Switch) – February 24
- Octopath Traveler II (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch) – February 24
- Destiny 2: Lightfall (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 28
- Scars Above (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 28
March
-
- The Last of Us Part I (PC) – March 3rd
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – March 3 | Buy
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – March 9
- Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PC) – March 9
- Skull and Bones (PC, PS5, XSX) – March 9
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PC, PS4, Switch) – March 14
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) – March 17
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, XSX) – March 17
- Have a Nice Death (PC, Switch) – March 22
- Storytellers (PC, Switch) – March 23
- Resident Evil 4 Remake (PC, PS5, XSX) – March 24
- Crime Bosses: Rockay City (PC, PS5, XSX) – March 28
April
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, XBO) – April 4
- Meet Your Maker (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – April 4th
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC (PS5) – April 19
- Dead Island 2 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – April 28
May
June
July
- Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) – July 25
August
September
October
November
December
Games due out in 2023
- AEW: Fight Forever (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch)
- After Us (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Age of Empires IV (XSX, XBO)
- Akka Arrh (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch)
- Alan Wake II (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Aliens: Dark Descent (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Amnesia: The Bunker (PC, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Arc Raiders (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Ark 2 (PC, XSX, XBO)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Atlas Fallen (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC)
- Banishers: Ghosts of a New Eden (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Battle Cakes (PC, XBO)
- Blazing Strike (PC, PS5, PS4, Switches)
- Blue Protocol (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (PCs, Switches)
- Botany Manor (PCs, Switches)
- Boundary (PC, PS4)
- Bounty Star (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Bramble: The Mountain King (PC)
- Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (iOS, Android)
- Chants of Sennaar (PCs, Switches)
- Cocoons (XSX, XBO, Switch, PC)
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PS4, XBO, Switch)
- Colossal Cave (PS4, XBO)
- Crash Team Rumble (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Creature Keepers (PC)
- Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- Desta: The Memories Between (PCs, Switches)
- Devolver Tumble Time (iOS, Android)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch)
- Disney Illusion Island (Switches)
- Disney Speedstorm (PCs, Switches)
- Dordogne (PCs, Switches)
- Dunes: Spice Wars (PC)
- earthlock 2 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PC, PS5, XSX, XBO)
- Endless Dungeons (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, Switch)
- Eternal nights (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Everspace 2 (PC, PS4, XBO)
- Exoprimal (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Fae Farm (Switches)
- Final Fantasy VIIEver Crisis (iOS, Android)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)
- Flashbacks 2 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Flock (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Forever Skies (PC, PS5)
- Go Motorsport (PC, XSX, XBO)
- Front Mission 2: Remake (Switches)
- Frozen Flame (PC)
- Goodbye Volcano High (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Goodbye World (PCs, Switches)
- GrimGrimoire Once More (PS5, PS4, Switches)
- Gunbrella (PCs, Switches)
- Hell is Us (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue (PS VR2, PS VR)
- Homeworld 3 (PC)
- hyenas (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Hyper Light Breaker (PC)
- Hytal (PC, Mac)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, XBO)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Layers Of Fears (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Leap (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Lightyear Frontier (PC, XSX, XBO)
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (PCs, Switches)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, Switches)
- Metal Slug Tactics (PCs, Switches)
- Minecraft Legends (PC, XSX, XBO, Switch)
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Moving Out 2 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch)
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PC, PS5, PS4, Switches)
- Pacific Drive (PC, PS5)
- Park Beyond (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Phantom Abyss (PC, XSX)
- Pikmin 4 (Switches)
- Pistol Whip (PS VR2)
- Planet of Wool (PC, XSX, XBO)
- Pragmata (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Ravenlok (PC, XSX, XBO)
- Ravenswatch (PC, PS5)
- Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch)
- Redfall (PC, XSX)
- Remant II (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Replaced (PC, XSX, XBO)
- RoboCop: Rogue City (PC, PS5, XSX, Switch)
- Rune Factory 3 Special (Switches)
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PC, XSX)
- Schim (PS5, PS4, XBO, Switch, PC)
- Sea of Stars (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Skate Story (PC)
- Slime Rancher 2 (PC, XSX)
- Star Trek: Resurgence (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Star Wars: Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android)
- Starfield (PC, XSX)
- Starship Troopers: Extermination (PC)
- Stellar Blade (PS5)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PC, PS5, XSX, Switch)
- Super Bomberman R2 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch)
- System Shock (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Tchia (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Teslagrad 2 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch)
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (PC, PS5, XSX, Switch)
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (PS VR2)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series (PC)
- The Invincible (PC, PS5, XSX)
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC, XSX, XBO)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PC, PS4, Switches)
- The Light Brigade (PC, PS VR2, Quests, PS VR)
- The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, XSX)
- The Plucky Squire (PC, PS5, XSX, Switch)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (PS VR2)
- The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- The Wreck (PCs, Switches)
- Thirsty Suitors (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch)
- Time flies (PC, PS5, PS4, Switches)
- Tron Identity (PC)
- Under the Waves (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Wayfinders (PC, PS5, PS4)
- We Are The Caretakers (PC, XSX, XBO)
- World of horrors (PC, PS5, PS4, Switches)
- Wrestle Quest (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch)
- You Suck At Parking (PS5, PS4, Switches)
