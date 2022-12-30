New Year, new games calendar coming out in 2023. And this will be a truly electrifying year thanks to the many experiences that we will be able to try first-hand on “next-gen” consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, on PC and of course on Nintendo Switch.

And speaking of the latter, this year we will finally be able to delve into the depths of the most awaited game of all (as it was sanctioned at The Games Awards 2022) or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: an unmissable experience for every owner of the console.

But among the games coming out in 2023 there will be other interesting news such as Diablo IVthe remake of dead space, Resident Evil 4, street fighter 6 and Final Fantasy XVI.

Keeping up with all the release dates for a gamer is not always easy and quite often it could happen to lose some. But don’t worry, thanks to our calendar of games coming out in 2023sorted by day and month, you can always be aware of all the upcoming news.

Next to the games coming out in 2023 you can find some of our reviews and a link to buy them comfortably from GameStop. We would like to clarify that the games will be added in the corresponding months only as soon as we have the official release.

Also, if you missed any titles from last year, here you can find all the video game releases of 2022.

Last Updated: 12/29/2022

January

Lone Ruin (PC, Switch) – January 12

(PC, Switch) – January 12 Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch) – January 12

(PC, PS5, PS4, Switch) – January 12 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot (PS5, XSX) – January 13 | Buy

(PS5, XSX) – January 13 | One Piece Odyssey (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – January 13 | Buy

(PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – January 13 | A Space for the Unbound (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – January 19

(PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – January 19 Colossal Cave (PC, PS5, XSX, Switch) – January 19

(PC, PS5, XSX, Switch) – January 19 Persona 4 Golden (XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – January 19

(XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – January 19 Persona 3 Portable (PC, XSX, PS4, XBO) – January 19

(PC, XSX, PS4, XBO) – January 19 Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – January 20 | Buy

(Switch) – January 20 | Monster Hunter Rise (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – January 20

(PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – January 20 KartRider: Drift (PC, iOS, Android) – January 23

(PC, iOS, Android) – January 23 SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – January 23 | Buy

(PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – January 23 | Forspoken (PC, PS5) – January 24 | Buy

(PC, PS5) – January 24 | dead space (PC, PS5, XSX) – January 27 | Buy

(PC, PS5, XSX) – January 27 | Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (XSX, XBO) – January 31st

(XSX, XBO) – January 31st Season: A Letter to the Future (PC, PS5, PS4) – January 31st

February

Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 2

(PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 2 Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS5, XSX) – February 10 | Buy

(PC, PS5, XSX) – February 10 | Blanc (PC, Switch) – February 14th

(PC, Switch) – February 14th Wanted: Dead (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 14th

(PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 14th Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (PS4, Switch) – February 16 | Buy

(PS4, Switch) – February 16 | Tales Of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, XBO, Switch) – February 17 | Buy

(PS4, XBO, Switch) – February 17 | Wild Hearts (PC, PS5, XSX) – February 17 | Buy

(PC, PS5, XSX) – February 17 | Atomic Heart (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 21st

(PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 21st Like A Dragon: Ishin! (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 21 | Buy

(PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 21 | After the fall (PS VR2) – February 22nd

(PS VR2) – February 22nd Digimon World: Next Order (PC, Switch) – February 22 | Buy

(PC, Switch) – February 22 | Horizon Call of the Mountain (PS VR2) – February 22nd

(PS VR2) – February 22nd Playstation VR2 – February 22 | Buy

– February 22 | Blood Bowl 3 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – February 23 | Buy

(PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – February 23 | Company of Heroes 3 (PC) – February 23 | Buy

(PC) – February 23 | Sons of the Forest (PC) – February 23rd

(PC) – February 23rd Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (PS5, PS4, Switch) – February 24 | Buy

(PS5, PS4, Switch) – February 24 | Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe (Switch) – February 24 | Buy

(Switch) – February 24 | Octopath Traveler II (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch) – February 24 | Buy

(PC, PS5, PS4, Switch) – February 24 | Destiny 2: Lightfall (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 28

(PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 28 Scars Above (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – February 28

March

The Last of Us Part I (PC) – March 3rd Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – March 3 | Buy Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch) – March 9 Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PC) – March 9 Skull and Bones (PC, PS5, XSX) – March 9 | Buy The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PC, PS4, Switch) – March 14 | Buy Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) – March 17 | Buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, XSX) – March 17 | Buy Have a Nice Death (PC, Switch) – March 22 Storytellers (PC, Switch) – March 23 Resident Evil 4 Remake (PC, PS5, XSX) – March 24 | Buy Crime Bosses: Rockay City (PC, PS5, XSX) – March 28



April

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, XBO) – April 4 | Buy

(PS4, XBO) – April 4 | Meet Your Maker (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – April 4th

(PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – April 4th Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC (PS5) – April 19

(PS5) – April 19 Dead Island 2 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) – April 28 | Buy

May

June

July

Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) – July 25 | Buy

August

September

October

November

December

Games due out in 2023