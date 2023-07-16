Games | Peter Franzén encourages parents to be more aware of what their children are doing: “Society can’t take away from children completely”

Not much a promising start to a story about video games. Actor by Peter Franzé is sitting in the guest room of his summer cottage somewhere facing the archipelago of eastern Uusimaa.

The interview is conducted via video connection, but the image does not move and there is no sound. When the lines finally open, there is an obviously good-natured actor.

The morning in the middle of nature has been peaceful. Later in the day, it’s time to wash the terrace and visit the store by boat. Sounds like a vacation.

Franzén lives with his family in France, but he has already been in Finland for weeks. He is filming here Aku Lohimiehen new Conflict-TV series and later the second season of the TV drama Helsinki syndrome.

The former is a thriller in which Finland is targeted by an unknown attacker. Franzén plays a professional officer of the Finnish army.

The latter is a TV series in which Franzén plays the main role as an entrepreneur who is badly treated by the recession and takes the law into his own hands. Helsinki-syndrome’s first season was seen last year, and the sequel will start filming in August.

In the new Alan Wake II game, Franzén has a dual role as American brothers with Finnish roots.

It is a sequel to the action adventure produced by the game company Remedy, which appeared 13 years ago. Now the genre is survival horror.

The game has different levels of time and reality – and in addition to horror, there is also humor.

Franzén plays a double role in the game. He plays American twin brothers with Finnish roots.

“The characters are enterprising men who have some kind of business and an important position in their community,” describes Franzén.

According to preliminary information the brothers make advertisements for Ahma beer, and the sauna and kalsarikänti are also included in the designs. The game will be released in October.

Franzén sees that immersing oneself in the world of games is similar to being an actor.

Work was done with motion capture technology. Franzén was scanned from head to toe and the acting was filmed with several cameras.

The characters were digitally animated. The actor describes seeing the end result as confusing.

“It’s an incomprehensible feeling: OK, that’s me, but I haven’t been in that forest or in that situation. I wasn’t wearing those clothes that look like real leather and fabric.”

Some of the scenes were filmed with a large group of actors, in some Franzén acted against himself: first he did the lines of one brother and then the other.

Franzé says that living in the world of games has always fascinated him. It has something similar to his own profession.

Still, he has never played much. There weren’t many video games in the 51-year-old actor’s childhood.

“One boy in the villages of Lapland got a Commodore 64. Yes, it had peepers and friends behind its shoulder! Not all families had the opportunity to get a computer. Neither do we.”

The gaming world has changed a lot since then. Games are no longer tied to a place, they travel along, they are played online with others.

Their visual world and storytelling are also on a completely different level than in Franzén’s childhood in the 1980s.

Franzén lives with his family in France. He describes the French way of raising children as demanding and disciplined.

with Franzén and his spouse With Irina Björklund is 15 years old Diego-son. As a father, the actor has also thought about things from another point of view.

“The excitement of the games and their immersion in the world is fascinating. Playing violent games too early in development can have adverse effects,” says Franzén.

He thinks that adults should participate more in children’s lives and know what the children are up to. It would be safe for children and would bring peace of mind to parents.

“It seems that today’s parents lack the desire to take responsibility for their own child. It is unimaginable not to be interested in what the children are doing. “Society can’t completely take away from a child,” says Franzén.

in Francewhere the Franzén family lives, technical and mathematical skills are valued and children are raised with great discipline.

“The French way of raising is very demanding: they try to mold a person into a mold that pleases society. Not everyone is suited to it, and not well. We should strive for freedom of choice, because people are different.”

According to Franzén, his own son is mathematically gifted, but right now he is interested in creative things. Not so much gaming.

Peter Franzén spends the summer in Finland.

Diego has been homeschooling for seven years. Franzén’s wife Irina Björklund was in charge of the teaching in the beginning, now the school is conducted online under the leadership of French teachers.

The home school follows the French curriculum. The exams are approved in Paris and the examiners evaluate the student’s progress annually.

“This has turned out to be a great choice. This leaves time for the boy to do what interests him. He has developed enormously in artistic projects”.

The family ended up homeschooling partly because of the parents’ professions. Both also have international careers.

“Diego can come along if we’re both on set. He can be in contact with teachers from anywhere. Another reason was that he didn’t enjoy himself very well at school.”

Franzén’s similarly, other famous actors have stopped by the side of games, especially around the world, but there is also a recent example in Finland.

Martti Suosalo was involved in the game Control 2019 and won the British TV and film industry award Bafta for his performance.

Franzén thinks the world of games is fascinating. In them, you can dive in different roles to places that you cannot physically experience.

“These things have always interested people. That’s why books have been written, shamans have told stories and pictures have been drawn on rock walls. It’s fascinating to imagine what if I was in that situation too”.

