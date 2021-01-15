Games optimized for Xbox Series X | S (2020) | We are xbox by admin in Gaming 0 SHARES 3 VIEWS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Although previously we had the same list in which to show you all games optimized for Xbox Series X and also for Xbox One X. With the launch of the new consoles just around the corner, and the joint arrival of Xbox Series S; Together with the fact that more and more games are confirming their update and improvements, whether through Smart Delivery or not, in the new machines, it is time to separate both lists, leaving this one focused on games optimized for Xbox Series X and S. So little by little we will update this list with the new additions that are confirmed. If in addition to this, you want to know which games will have the Smart Delivery function, which will allow us to buy the game only once and enjoy it both on Xbox One and on the new consoles, here we also leave the list with this information. We also take the opportunity to remember that although in the case of Xbox Series S we will not bet on a native 4K resolution in games, it will be done for 2K, and other improvements such as Ray Tracing or 120 fps. *Games marked “not available” are games that are confirmed to be optimized on Xbox Series X | S, but have not yet been released, or have not yet been updated. Games optimized for Xbox Series X and S # 12 Minutes (not available) TO ARK: Survival Evolved

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla B Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Bright Memory Infinite

Borderlands 3 C Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty Warzone

Call of the sea

Concept Destruction

Crimsonland

CrossCode

CRSED: FOAD

Cuisine Royale

Cyberpunk 2077 (not available) D Dead by daylight

Desperados III

Destiny 2 (not available)

Devil May Cry 5: Spedial Edition

DiRT 5

DOOM Eternal (not available) AND The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (not available)

Enlisted

Evergate

Everwild (not available) F FIFA 21 (not available)

Fights in the Tight Spaces

Football Manager 2021

For Honor

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport (not available)

Freddy spaghetti G Gears 5

Gearst tactics

Ghost recon breakpoint

GONNER 2

Grounded H Halo Infinite (not available)

Haven I J K M Madden NFL 21

Maneater

Manifold Garden

Marvel’s Avengers (not available)

Mordkredd

Mortal Kombat 11 N NBA 2K21

Neon Chrom Overseer Edition

No Man’s Sky OR Observer System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outbreak

Outriders (not available)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat P Planet Coaster

Poker club

Puyo Puyo Teris 2 R Rainbow Six Quarantine (not available)

Rainbow six siege

Resident Evil 8: Village (not available)

Ride 4

Rocket league

Rogue company S Scorn (not available)

Sea of ​​Thieves

Second Extinction (not available)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (not available)

Spacebase Startropia

Sparkle 2

Sparkle Unleashed

Starfield (not available)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star wars squadrons

State of Decay 2 T Tannenberg

Tesla Force

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Falconeer

The Medium (not available)

The Elder Scrolls VI (not available)

The Touryst

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (not available)

Twin Robot: Ultimate Edition OR Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Undead Horde

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy V Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (not available) W War thunder

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs Legion

We Happy Few

WRC 9 AND Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yes, your grace

