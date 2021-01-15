Although previously we had the same list in which to show you all games optimized for Xbox Series X and also for Xbox One X. With the launch of the new consoles just around the corner, and the joint arrival of Xbox Series S; Together with the fact that more and more games are confirming their update and improvements, whether through Smart Delivery or not, in the new machines, it is time to separate both lists, leaving this one focused on games optimized for Xbox Series X and S.
So little by little we will update this list with the new additions that are confirmed. If in addition to this, you want to know which games will have the Smart Delivery function, which will allow us to buy the game only once and enjoy it both on Xbox One and on the new consoles, here we also leave the list with this information. We also take the opportunity to remember that although in the case of Xbox Series S we will not bet on a native 4K resolution in games, it will be done for 2K, and other improvements such as Ray Tracing or 120 fps.
*Games marked “not available” are games that are confirmed to be optimized on Xbox Series X | S, but have not yet been released, or have not yet been updated.
Games optimized for Xbox Series X and S
#
12 Minutes (not available)
TO
ARK: Survival Evolved
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
B
Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
Bright Memory Infinite
Borderlands 3
C
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty Warzone
Call of the sea
Concept Destruction
Crimsonland
CrossCode
CRSED: FOAD
Cuisine Royale
Cyberpunk 2077 (not available)
D
Dead by daylight
Desperados III
Destiny 2 (not available)
Devil May Cry 5: Spedial Edition
DiRT 5
DOOM Eternal (not available)
AND
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (not available)
Enlisted
Evergate
Everwild (not available)
F
FIFA 21 (not available)
Fights in the Tight Spaces
Football Manager 2021
For Honor
Fortnite
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Motorsport (not available)
Freddy spaghetti
G
Gears 5
Gearst tactics
Ghost recon breakpoint
GONNER 2
Grounded
H
Halo Infinite (not available)
Haven
I
J
K
M
Madden NFL 21
Maneater
Manifold Garden
Marvel’s Avengers (not available)
Mordkredd
Mortal Kombat 11
N
NBA 2K21
Neon Chrom Overseer Edition
No Man’s Sky
OR
Observer System Redux
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outbreak
Outriders (not available)
Overcooked! All You Can Eat
P
Planet Coaster
Poker club
Puyo Puyo Teris 2
R
Rainbow Six Quarantine (not available)
Rainbow six siege
Resident Evil 8: Village (not available)
Ride 4
Rocket league
Rogue company
S
Scorn (not available)
Sea of Thieves
Second Extinction (not available)
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (not available)
Spacebase Startropia
Sparkle 2
Sparkle Unleashed
Starfield (not available)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star wars squadrons
State of Decay 2
T
Tannenberg
Tesla Force
Tetris Effect: Connected
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Falconeer
The Medium (not available)
The Elder Scrolls VI (not available)
The Touryst
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (not available)
Twin Robot: Ultimate Edition
OR
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
Undead Horde
Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy
V
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (not available)
W
War thunder
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
Watch Dogs Legion
We Happy Few
WRC 9
AND
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Yes, your grace
