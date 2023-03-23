Games | One of the world’s most popular games is being renewed: Counter-Strike 2 will be released in the summer

The game uses Valve’s new Source 2 game engine. For example, the game’s maps have been renewed, and they make good use of new Source 2 features.

22.3. 21:01

American game developer and distributor Valve announced on Wednesday that it will release a new version of the world’s most popular online game From Counter-Strike.

Counter-Strike 2 will be available for download on Valve’s Steam game store in the summer, but a limited test run of the game will begin immediately. Group Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) game players have been selected for a test, the purpose of which is to detect possible problem areas of the new game before its official release.

New Counter Strike is practically a free update to the one released in 2012 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to the game. The first-person shooter in question has since received plenty of updates, but now the new version is touted to make significant strides in both gameplay and appearance.

Counter-Strike -the first part of the game series was released in 2000 by Valve Half-Life -as a game mod. Since then, Valve has developed the tactical shooter and it has become a very popular team-based racing game.

In large gaming tournaments, the winning teams are awarded cash prizes of hundreds of thousands of euros.

Valve presents new graphics for the game Published on YouTube on video: