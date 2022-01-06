Thursday, January 6, 2022
Games on TV and programming for this Thursday, January 6

by admin
January 6, 2022
in Sports
Bologna vs. Juventus

Bologna vs. Juventus

Serie A and the Copa del Rey have programming, although the first was affected by covid-19.

Directv Sports- Channel 610
12 m. Soccer, Copa del Rey: Zaragoza vs. Seville.
3:30 pm Soccer, Copa del Rey: Rayo Majadahonda vs. Atlético de Madrid.

Channel 612
12 m. Soccer, Copa del Rey: Sporting de Gijón vs. Villarreal.
2 pm Soccer, Copa del Rey: Almería vs. Elche.

Star +
6:20 am Soccer, Serie A: Sampdoria vs. Cagliari
8:20 am Soccer, Serie A: Spezia vs. Hellas verona
8:20 am Soccer, Serie A: Lazio vs. Empoli
10:25 am Soccer, Serie A: Sassuolo vs. Genoa
12:25 pm Soccer, Serie A: Milan vs. Rome

ESPN
2:30 pm Soccer, Serie A: Juventus vs. Napoli

Golf Latin America
6 pm PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions

