Although he PlayStation 5 Pro It is positioned as a console capable of offering games at 4K and 60fps, thus fulfilling the promise of this generation, this does not mean that performance options will disappear in the future. Actually, Mark Cerny has noted that some titles will have up to three display options on the PS5 Pro.

In an interview with CNET, Cerny, architect of the PS5 Pro, has revealed that some of the games that run on the new Sony hardware They will have up to three display modes, offering different options for resolution, frame rate, ray-tracing, and other sections. This is what he said about it:

“I’ve already seen games with three different PS5 Pro modes. As time goes on, particularly in games that are released after the hardware is released, we will increasingly see a more nuanced approach, where there will be less focus on resolution and more into greater visual quality through a variety of strategies.”

Although The PlayStation 5 Pro allows for higher resolution, high frame rate, and advanced ray-tracingat the end of the day it’s the developers who have to find a way to optimize their games, and they will decide the type of options they will give to players.

Likewise, having three display options is not something newsince some PlayStation 5 titles offer an emphasis on resolution, performance or a middle ground with a scaled resolution and 40fps, as long as the television you have is compatible. An example of this is the remake of The Last of Us Part I. In related topics, Sony reveals why the PS5 Pro costs so much. Likewise, these are the new games that will be supported for the PS5 Pro.

Having options is good, but it also represents a new challenge for developers, who not only have to optimize their games for the PS5, but for the PS5 Pro as well. While this is not required, it will take some additional time.

