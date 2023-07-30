Ibope data show good audience for matches on the station; CazéTV breaks records on YouTube

A TV Globo recorded an average of 16 points in the games of the Brazilian women’s team in the FIFA World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand. Ibope data show great numbers for women’s football and for the sector in general, considering the time of the clashes – at 7 am and 8 am.

The team has already played two matches on the way in search of its 1st World Cup title. On Monday (July 24, 2023), they beat the Panama team 4-0. On Saturday (July 29), they lost to the French, 2-1.

Both had the same average number of viewers on the Marinho family station. Differences were only observed in the two main squares. In Greater São Paulo, the game against the Panama national team had an average of 14 points in the Ibope measurement. Against France, there were 15 points. In the Metropolitan Region of Rio, the scores were higher: 20 and 18, respectively.

Point measurement considers the size of the square. In the PNT (National Television Panel), which calculates the average in the 15 regular squares in Brazil, 1 point is equivalent to 266,083 municipalities or 717,088 people. In other words, the matches of the women’s team had around 11.5 million viewers tuned in simultaneously on Globeaverage.

The data for the squares are:

Great SP : 1 point = 76,953 households or 206,674 people;

: 1 point = 76,953 households or 206,674 people; Big River: 1 point = 49,547 households or 125,405 people.

The good audience recorded by Grupo Globo also increased the usual distance to the other stations, which scored a maximum of 1 point during the hopscotch matches.

The carioca conglomerate has exclusivity in the transmission of the Women’s World Cup both on open TV and pay channels. The audience data, however, does not take into account the people who watched the games on SportTV –or on Globoplay, the group’s streaming platform.

CazéTV breaks records

In addition to the broadcaster from Marinhos, the streamer Casimiro Miguel also holds the rights to broadcast the FIFA tournament in Brazil. Unlike the Globe, the journalist and digital influencer will broadcast live all 64 matches of the World Cup. Grupo Globo closed a package of 7 games on open TV and 34 on SportTV.

In the 2 inaugural clashes of the Brazilian team, CazéTV, Casimiro’s online channel on YouTube and Twitch– broke records in women’s football.

On YouTube, CazéTV recorded just over 1 million simultaneous views of the match between the teams from Brazil and Panama. It was the highest number in the history of the modality, surpassing the channel’s own mark, in the game between the United States and Vietnam teams, also in the World Cup. At the time, there were 251 thousand simultaneous users in the transmission.

Before the World Cup, the record for women’s football was held by the European Champions League final, with 250,000 people in attendance. live from the Dazn platform on YouTube.

Cazé broke the record again on Saturday’s game (July 29), when hopscotch fell against the strong French team. There were 1.23 million simultaneous views.

The Brazilian team will be back on the pitch on Wednesday (July 2), at 7 am, against the Jamaican team. Need a win to qualify for the round of 16. With transmission of Globe, SportTVGloboplay and CazéTV.