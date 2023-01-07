Power games: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Saturday 7 January 2023, at 21.20 on La7 will be broadcast Giochi diPO (Patriot Games), a 1992 film directed by Phillip Noyce, based on the novel Attack on the English court by Tom Clancy. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Retired CIA analyst Jack Ryan is on holiday with his wife Cathy and daughter Sally in London and they witness a terrorist attack on Lord William Holmes, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. Ryan intervenes and is wounded, during the action he kills one of the terrorists, as well as the brother of the ruthless separatist Sean Miller, who swears revenge. Miller manages to escape from prison and driven by a thirst for revenge, he pursues Ryan in the United States, waging a personal war on him.

While recovering, Ryan is called to testify in court against Miller, who is part of a runaway terrorist cell of the Provisional Irish Republican Army and is later convicted.

As Miller is transferred to HM Prison Albany on the Isle of Wight, the escort convoy is ambushed by his comrades, including Kevin O’Donnell, who kill the police officers and coordinate an escape. Miller and his companions flee to North Africa to plan another kidnapping attempt on Lord Holmes but Miller also persuades several members of the group to accompany him to the United States to kill Ryan and his family.

Ryan survives an assassination attempt by two terrorists outside the United States Naval Academy while Miller and his henchmen cause Cathy and Sally to crash a car, both of which are injured. Enraged by the attack on his family, Ryan decides to return to work for the CIA, having earlier rejected the appeal of his former superior, Vice Admiral James Greer.

Ryan’s work leads him to conclude that Miller has taken refuge in a training camp in Libya. A Special Air Service team attacks and kills everyone in the camp as Ryan watches through a live satellite feed. Unbeknownst to Ryan, Miller and his companions had already fled the camp and were on their way to the United States to stage their next attack.

Power games: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Power Games, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Harrison FordJack Ryan

Anne ArcherCathy Muller Ryan

Patrick BerginKevin O’Donnell

Sean BeanSean Miller

Thora BirchSally Ryan

James FoxLord Holmes

Richard HarrisPaddy O’Neil

Samuel L. Jackson: Lt. Com. Robby Jackson

James Earl JonesJames Greer

Polly WalkerAnnette

Alex NortonDennis Cooley

JE FreemanMarty Cantor

Hugh FraserGeoffrey Watkins

David Threlfall: insp. Robert Highland

Alun Armstrong: Sgt. owens

Berlinda Tolbert: Sissy

Streaming and TV

Where to see Power Games on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 7 January 2023 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the website A7.