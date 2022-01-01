During the early hours of Saturday to Sunday, in peninsular Spain time, the second day of the ATP Cup 2022 will take place. Russia and France, Canada and the United States, Italy and Australia and Germany and Great Britain will star in two crosses whose matches we reel off next:

Ken Rosewall Arena

From 00:00

Roman Safiullin (RUS) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) vs Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Medvedev / Safiullin (RUS) vs Martin / Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

From 07:30

Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs James Duckworth (AUS)

Mattero Berrettini (ITA) vs Alex de Miñaur (AUS)

Bolelli / Fognini (ITA) vs Peers / Saville (AUS)

Qudos Bank Arena

From 00:00

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs John Isner (USA)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs Taylor Fritz (USA)

Auger-Aliassime / Shapovalov (CAN) vs Fritz / Isner (USA)

From 07:30

Jan-Lennard Struff (ALE) vs Daniel Evans (GBR)

Alexander Zverev (ALE) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Krawietz / Puetz (ALE) vs Murray / Salisbury (GBR)