Games | Nordea and Inderes: Rovio may end up with Netflix or Disney – the stock is up 13 percent

Rovio says that it has received contacts and preliminary proposals to buy the company. According to Nordea’s assessment, in addition to Playtika, EA, Take-Two, Sony, Netflix or Disney may be interested in buying Rovio.

Gaming company Rovio Entertainment says that it is starting a strategic analysis of the purchase offers for the company.

Rovio says in its press release that it has received contacts and preliminary proposals to buy all of the company’s shares. As a result, Rovio’s board has decided to start an investigation.

As part of the strategic analysis, Rovio also starts preliminary discussions with “certain parties”. These parties include the Israeli game company Playtika Holding, which announced in January its desire to buy Rovio at a price of 9.05 euros per share.

Rovio points out in its press release that there is no certainty that the investigation and discussions will lead to a purchase offer. It says it will announce more information on the matter “at an appropriate moment”.

Nordea-bank estimates that Rovio is likely to be an attractive purchase target for many players in the industry thanks to its strong game offering.

“This confirms that Rovio’s board is open to acquisitions and, based on the announcement, competing bids are now more likely,” Nordea writes in its review.

Nordea estimates that in addition to Playtika, EA, Take-Two, Sony, Netflix or the entertainment giant Disney could be interested in buying Rovio.

According to the bank’s assessment, the sale of Rovio to Playtika is unlikely due to its questionable buyer reputation.

Rovio’s stock opened sharply higher after the company’s announcement. The share price was up almost 13 percent at EUR 8.62 after 12 o’clock on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Equity research company Inderes also considers it unlikely that Rovio will be sold to Playtika.

“Taking into account Playtika’s questionable reputation, we still don’t think the offer of 9.05 euros made by the company is sufficient, but a higher offer made by another “softer” buyer (for example Disney or Netflix) could be difficult to ignore”, Inderes writes.

Playtikka the purchase offer for Rovio became public on January 19. Since then, Rovio’s stock has risen by around 52 percent. HS reported on Friday, January 20 that Playtika has a reputation as an aggressive maker of corporate acquisitions.

In the story, the experts interviewed by HS pondered how Rovio would fare in Playtika’s hands. In the story, game industry experts considered it possible that after the sale to Playtika, Rovio would face the same fate as Serious and Reworks, which were previously bought from Finland.

In 2019, Playtika bought the game studio Seriously, known for the Best Fiends bug games, but closed its Finnish studio less than three years after the sale. The company had 124 employees in Helsinki, who were laid off in the fall of 2022.

Meanwhile, the CEO and numerous other key personnel have left Reworks since Playtika bought the company.

“Playtika is a militant organization with thousands of people, and many are used to being told directly what to do. In Finland, on the other hand, we practically live like in some hippie camp, so that everyone has the power and responsibility to do as they feel is right”, commented the former key person of Seriously to HS in January.